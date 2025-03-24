First Black Republican Woman In U.S Congress, Mia Love Dies At 49

Former U.S. Representative Mia Love, the first Black Republican woman elected to Congress, has passed away at the age of 49.

Naija News reports that the former lawmakers family announced her death in a heartfelt statement on 𝕏 on Sunday night.

“With grateful hearts filled to overflowing for the profound influence of Mia on our lives, we want you to know that she passed away peacefully today,” her family wrote.

Love, who represented Utah’s 4th Congressional District from 2015 to 2019, died at her home in Saratoga Springs, about 30 miles from Salt Lake City.

She had been battling brain cancer and had recently undergone immunotherapy at Duke University’s Brain Tumor Center.

Earlier this month, her daughter revealed that her cancer was no longer responding to treatment.

“In the midst of a celebration of her life and an avalanche of happy memories, Mia quietly slipped the bands of mortality and, as her words and vision always did, soared heavenward,” her family added.

The family expressed gratitude for the support and prayers they had received and noted that details regarding funeral arrangements and a public memorial would be shared soon.

Tributes Pour in for Mia Love

Utah Governor Spencer Cox described Love as a “trailblazer and visionary leader,” noting that she had inspired many with her courage and belief in the American dream.

“Mia inspired countless Utahns through her courage, grace, and unwavering belief in the American dream,” Cox wrote on 𝕏. “Her legacy leaves a lasting, positive impact on our state. We will miss her deeply.”

Former Massachusetts Governor and current Utah Senator Mitt Romney also paid tribute, remembering Love as an energetic and inspiring figure in Congress.

“Heavy heart with the passing of my friend and colleague, Mia Love. Her energy, enthusiasm, and wit made her a stand-out member of Congress,” Romney wrote on 𝕏. “Her faith and fortitude made her a model for me and for countless others. We will dearly miss you, Mia.”

U.S. Senator Mike Lee, who served alongside Love, called her passing “truly heartbreaking.”

“Mia Love was an outstanding public servant and a dear friend,” Lee wrote on 𝕏. “Her passing leaves a deep, painful void.”

Love’s Journey: From Brooklyn to Congress

Born in Brooklyn, New York, to Haitian immigrants, Love was the third child in her family.

When she was five, her family relocated to Connecticut. After high school, she attended the University of Hartford on a half-tuition scholarship.

After graduating, Love worked as a flight attendant and later converted to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, moving to Utah in 1998. Soon after, she met and married her husband, Jason. The couple had three children: Alessa, Abigale, and Peyton.

A Trailblazing Political Career

Love launched her political career in 2003, securing a seat on the Saratoga Springs City Council before becoming the city’s mayor in 2010. In 2012, she made her first bid for Congress but lost to Democratic incumbent Jim Matheson.

However, after Matheson chose not to seek re-election in 2014, Love ran again and won, defeating Democrat Doug Owens by approximately 7,500 votes.

During her time in Congress, Love focused on conservative economic policies and limited government, though she did not heavily emphasize her race on the campaign trail.

However, she acknowledged the significance of her election, challenging those who doubted that a Black, Republican, Mormon woman could win a congressional seat in Utah.

Love successfully ran for re-election in 2016 but lost her 2018 bid by fewer than 700 votes to Democrat Ben McAdams.

A Post-Congressional Career and Trump’s Criticism

Following her loss, Love briefly worked as a political commentator on CNN and was also a fellow at the University of Sydney.

Her relationship with President Donald Trump was complicated. During the 2016 election, she chose not to attend the Republican National Convention and later endorsed Texas Senator Ted Cruz in the primaries.

She also condemned Trump’s controversial ‘Access Hollywood’ remarks.

After her 2018 defeat, Trump publicly called her out.

“Mia Love gave me no love, and she lost,” Trump said. “Too bad. Sorry about that, Mia.”

Despite political challenges, Love remained a respected voice in conservative politics. Her passing marks the loss of a pioneering figure whose influence reached beyond Utah and into national politics.