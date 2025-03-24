FG To Pay Backlog Of Increased NYSC Allowance, Assures Corps Members

After several months of anticipation and delay, members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have reason to smile as the Federal Government has promised to pay the backlog of the newly increased ₦77,000 monthly allowance.

Naija News recalls that the Federal Government announced an increase in the allowance for corps members from ₦33,000 to ₦77,000 in September 2024.

However, despite repeated promises and public backlash regarding the delay, the new rate has yet to be fully implemented.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, assured that serving corps members and those who were part of the scheme when the increment was announced would receive a backdated payment.

While Olawande confirmed the payment, he did not provide a specific timeframe for when the backlog would be cleared. This assurance comes as a welcome relief to corps members who have been awaiting the promised increase for months.

“You saw the new DG saying that you will get it, and they’re asking him a question ‘What are those that are going out now, are they going to receive it [backlog]?’ He said we have your details.

“The backlog, we will work on it and make sure it is paid. It may not be immediate but it will happen,” Olawande assured.