EKSU VC Justifies Sacking Of 13 Staff Over Sexual Misconduct, Other Offences

Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti (EKSU), has dismissed 13 staff members for offences including sexual misconduct, dereliction of duty, and other violations.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday ahead of the institution’s 29th convocation ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Joseph Ayodele, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to upholding discipline among staff and students.

He stressed that the university would not tolerate any form of misconduct.

“The University under my leadership has raised the bar of discipline of staff and students to an admirable level. Our administration detests all forms of malfeasance, and those involved in acts of indiscipline have been appropriately sanctioned in line with the University’s regulations,” he stated.

Providing details on the disciplinary measures, the VC disclosed that three staff members were dismissed for abandoning their duty posts, one for sexual misconduct, while three others were barred from holding leadership positions for three years.

Additionally, nine staff members had their appointments terminated, and 21 were issued warnings for various offences.

In preparation for the convocation ceremony set for Saturday, 29th March 2025, Professor Ayodele announced that 200 out of the 16,446 graduates from the 2022/23 and 2023/24 academic sessions would be awarded first-class honours.

A breakdown of the bachelor’s degree classifications revealed that 5,406 students earned second-class upper division, 9,076 obtained second-class lower division, 1,295 secured third-class degrees, while four graduated with a pass.

The university will also award 162 PhDs, 242 master’s degrees, and 61 postgraduate diplomas.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed gratitude to Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, for increasing the institution’s monthly subvention from ₦260 million to ₦410 million, a move that has significantly helped clear outstanding staff salaries and allowances.

“It is reasonable to connect the improvement in the fortunes of the University to the historical upward review of the monthly subvention to the University from ₦260m to ₦410m, which assisted us in no small way to defray outstanding salaries and some accumulated allowances. Staff morale is high because motivation is high. This has promoted stability in the academic calendar,” he remarked.