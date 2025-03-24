Document Confirms EFCC Investigating Gov Sanwo-Olu’s Ally, Aisha Achimugu

A document has confirmed that businesswoman Aisha Achimugu is indeed under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), countering media claims from her camp that the anti-graft agency is not probing her.

Earlier reports by this newspaper revealed that Ms. Achimugu fled Nigeria after failing to honor an EFCC invitation. Following this, her aides ramped up efforts in the media to deny the investigation, with several digital and social media reports quoting unnamed sources to falsely assert that she was not under probe by the EFCC.

EFCC insiders had informed Premium Times that Ms. Achimugu, a friend to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, was summoned for questioning on March 5, 2025, in connection with allegations of money laundering and involvement in a high-profile investment scam.

A letter of investigation, dated March 4 and signed by Adebayo Adeniyi, the EFCC’s acting zonal director in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, was sent to Ms. Achimugu’s residential address in Abuja.

The letter reads: “This commission is currently investigating a case in which the need to obtain certain clarification from you becomes imperative.” It further requested Ms. Achimugu to attend an interview on March 5, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.

However, instead of complying with the EFCC’s request, Ms. Achimugu is believed to have fled Nigeria, likely arranging the trip hastily to avoid questioning and potential arrest. Investigators believe she left Nigeria either on Thursday, March 6, or Friday, March 7. Following her departure, the EFCC secured an arrest warrant, preparing to declare her wanted.

A week ago, David Abakpa, who identified himself as Ms. Achimugu’s aide, initiated a media campaign to dispute the claims of an ongoing EFCC probe.

In a widely circulated statement, Abakpa confirmed that Ms. Achimugu had left Nigeria but blamed “unscrupulous elements” for spreading information about her ongoing investigation.