Breaking: Five Inmates Recaptured After Jailbreak In Kogi State, Federal Government Confirms

The Federal Government has announced the recapture of five out of the 12 inmates who escaped during a jailbreak at the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Koton Karfe, Kogi State.

In a statement released on Monday, March 24, 2024, the spokesman for the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), DCC Abubakar Umar, confirmed that the jailbreak occurred in the early hours of the day when some inmates managed to manipulate the padlocks of their section in the facility, leading to the escape.

Naija News reports that Umar revealed that, upon receiving reports of the incident, the Acting Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, in collaboration with other security agencies, swiftly mobilized resources to secure the facility. The team also launched a manhunt for the escapees.

“As of now, five of the fleeing inmates have been recaptured. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining inmates and bring them to justice,” Umar stated.

The Acting Controller General of Corrections has ordered a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the jailbreak.

In addition, a nationwide security audit of all correctional facilities is underway to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The NCoS has urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies, encouraging citizens to report any suspicious activities that could assist in locating the remaining escapees.

The statement assured the public that the safety and security of custodial centres across the country remain a top priority.

“Measures are being reinforced to strengthen security at all facilities. “The Service remains committed to ensuring the safe custody, rehabilitation, and reintegration of inmates,” the NCoS said