Akpabio: ‘This Is Not Just About Me’ – Natasha Speaks On Apologizing To Nigerian Senate

The suspended Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has debunked claims of apologizing to the Nigerian Senate over the controversy that led to her suspension.

Naija News reports that Natasha, in a statement on Monday, March 24, 2025, described the claims of apology as completely untrue, reaffirming her words and actions on the issue that resulted in her six-month suspension.

The lawmaker expressed concerns over what she described as an orchestrated campaign to silence her voice in the National Assembly, stressing that certain individuals were trying to manipulate public perception with fabricated statements.

She condemned those spreading the misinformation, accusing them of attempting to distort the truth and mislead the public.

Natasha further urged her constituents and Nigerians to remain vigilant against misinformation, emphasizing that any official statement from her would only come from her verified channels.

The statement reads, “The reports suggesting that I have apologized to the Senate and retracted my position are completely untrue. I stand firmly by my words and actions and have not issued any apology to the Senate or anyone regarding this matter.

“I urge the public to disregard these rumors and publications as they do not represent my position. My commitment remains to truth, justice, and the people I represent.

“This is not just about me; it is about the integrity of our democracy. I will not be intimidated or forced into submission through false narratives.

“I appreciate the support and solidarity of my people. Rest assured, I will continue to fight for what is right and just.”