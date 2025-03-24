‘A Patriot And Long-standing Associate’ – Atiku Showers Encomium As Ihedioha Clocks 60

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has specially congratulated former Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

In a post via his 𝕏 handle on Monday, Atiku described Ihedioha as a patriot, appreciating his unwavering support throughout the years.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) prayed that God grants the former Governor many more years in good health and service to humanity.

Atiku wrote: “Today, I joined family, friends, and leaders, including my former boss, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, at the 60th birthday colloquium in Abuja in honour of former Governor of Imo State, His Excellency Chief Emeka Ihedioha, @EmekaIhedioha.

“For a patriot and long-standing associate like Ihedioha, birthdays are a moment of reflection. Your birthday is a time to appreciate you for your unwavering support all through the years. More than anything, it is a moment to thank the Almighty for His blessings and grace upon you. As you celebrate today, I am happy to join many other well-wishers of yours to pray for you for many more years in good health and service to humanity. Happy birthday, Emeka, and do have the best of the day.”

Naija News reports that Atiku, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Labour Party’s Peter Obi, and ex-Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi, ex-Governor Aminu Tambuwal met in Abuja today during the colloquium to celebrate the 60th birthday of Ihedioha.

The event, which was held at the Ladi Kwali Hall of the Abuja Continental Hote,l was chaired by Obasanjo.

In another development, recall some opposition leaders recently held a press conference at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja earlier.

They had announced a move to birth a coalition before the 2027 presidential election.

During the press conference, Atiku hinted at a possible coalition of opposition parties to challenge Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2027 elections.