2027: Who Is The Anointed Candidate? Kwankwaso’s Ally Raises Question Coalition Must Answer

A chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Asiwaju Moshood Shittu, has called for more clarity on the plans, activities and strategies of the coalition ahead of the 2027 elections.

Shittu, who is an ally of former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, said joining the coalition must not be a rushed affair so as to avert a repeat of what happened in the build-up to the 2015 elections.

According to him, the urge to oust former President Goodluck Jonathan in the 2015 election led to the emergence of a candidate far worse than Jonathan because the coalition then didn’t evaluate their options critically.

Speaking against the backdrop of another coalition going into the 2027 elections, Shittu said to avoid what would eventually be a marriage of convenience, the coalition for 2027 must be clear on issues such as its agenda, ideology, action plan and presidential candidate.

“We must not repeat the 2014 Lagos-style merger that was hastily arranged just to oust President Jonathan, without critically vetting the character and capacity of the candidate presented. The result was disastrous – we ended up with someone far worse than Jonathan.

“Today, everyone wants Kwankwaso on their side. He’s the darling of many, but he must tread with caution. Who is the anointed candidate? What is the merger agenda? Is there a clear blueprint? These are questions that must be answered before moving forward,” Shittu noted.

Kwankwaso Is A Political Bride

Speaking further, Shittu cautioned Kwankwaso against hastily entering into any political alliance or merger ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He said the former Governor has become a political bride wanted by many political parties and actors, but must be careful to avoid any alliance that may turn out to be a “marriage of inconvenience.”

He urged Kwankwaso to place the interest of the Nigerian people above political calculations, stressing that history would remember him more for wise decisions than quick alliances.

“Posterity will judge. Rushing into any alliance without substance may spell doom. Nigeria cannot afford another gamble,” he said.