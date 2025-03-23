Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 23rd March, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 23rd March, 2025.

The Afenifere National Youth Council (AYC) has raised serious concerns over the escalating killings and kidnapping crisis in the Southwestern region of Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the group has called on President Bola Tinubu to urgently declare a state of emergency on kidnapping in order to curb the growing insecurity.

Prince Eniola Ojajuni, President of the AYC, expressed the group’s concerns in a letter to President Tinubu, highlighting the alarming surge in abductions and brutal killings that have plagued the region.

Ojajuni, who himself was a victim of a kidnapping in Akunnu, Ondo State, last month, noted that the situation has reached a critical point, with criminal elements operating with impunity and spreading fear among the populace.

The letter stated: “I write to you with deep pain and urgency regarding the worsening state of insecurity in the Southwest, particularly in Ondo State. Kidnapping attacks have escalated to alarming levels, leaving citizens in constant fear for their lives and livelihoods.”

Ojajuni described the dire situation in Ondo State, which was once known for its rich agricultural activities but has now become a dangerous zone where farmers are unable to safely access their farmlands.

National Vice-Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dan Orbih, has said the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, is working for Nigerians and not for All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Orbih made this known on Saturday in an interview with journalists in Abuja.

According to him, the former governor of Rivers State sought permission from the relevant organs of the party and was given the nod to serve in President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Orbih stated that Wike’s participation in the current government is not an issue, except for those who are mischievous.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Director of Finance at Hadejia Jama’are River Basin, Musa Illiyasu Kwankwaso, has criticized former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) leader, Rabiu Kwankwaso, labelling them as self-centred politicians with no real political influence ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking to journalists in Kano, Illiyasu dismissed the political relevance of the trio, asserting that their coalition lacks the capacity to make a significant impact in the upcoming elections.

“Let’s take them one by one. Look at Kwankwaso—what has he got to offer? He always hides behind the success of others to remain relevant. Just see what he is doing to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State,” Illiyasu remarked.

He accused Kwankwaso of putting his personal interests ahead of those of his supporters.

Former Kano State Governor and Chairman of the League of Northern Democrats (LND), Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, has submitted that the current composition of the opposition coalition can’t challenge the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The former Governor noted that the coalition is only a gathering of former presidential aspirants and does not have the backing of any established opposition party.

While Shekarau welcomed the idea of a united coalition ahead of the 2027 elections, he submitted that the current coalition lacks a real structure capable of challenging the ruling party in 2027.

“The coming together of some senior members of opposition parties is a welcome development, as seen recently under what they call a ‘coalition’ of opposition parties. But unfortunately, most people do not realize that this so-called coalition has nothing to do with the major opposition parties; PDP and LP,” Shekarau said in a statement on Friday.

He recalled that unlike the APC, which was formed in 2013 with the merger of four registered parties; the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), and a faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the present coalition announced by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has no backing of a political party but it’s only made up of individuals.

To this end, the LND leader said the coalition is presently not capable of posing any threat to the APC.

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) has stated that it cannot take a stance on President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, reiterating its primary function as a platform for fostering unified policies and collaborating for sustainable socioeconomic development of the country.

In a statement issued on Saturday, NGF’s Director General, Abdulateef Shittu, emphasized that the forum’s role is not to engage in divisive partisan issues.

He argued that taking positions on such matters reflects a lack of understanding of Nigeria’s political history.

“Taking positions on divisive partisan issues, regardless of how it’s phrased, reflects a poor understanding of history,” Shittu stated.

Rivers State has been grappling with political instability for nearly two years, with a bitter power struggle between former Governor Nyesom Wike and his successor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The ongoing conflict led to a governance deadlock, prompting President Tinubu to intervene.

In response to the crisis, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State on Tuesday.

Naija News reports that the declaration resulted in the suspension of Governor Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and all members of the state House of Assembly for a six-month period.

Retired Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas was appointed as the Sole Administrator to oversee the state’s affairs during this period.

While refraining from commenting directly on the state of emergency, the NGF urged the public and the media to exercise understanding and confidence in the implemented crisis management measures.

The forum expressed its belief that appropriate platforms and measures would be used to address the situation in Rivers State.

The House of Representatives has dismissed allegations that each member was induced with $5,000 to ratify President Bola Tinubu’s request for a state of emergency in Rivers State.

Deputy spokesman of the House, Hon. Philip Agbese (Benue, APC), vehemently rejected the claims, calling them false, malicious, and originating “from the pit of hell.”

In an interview with journalists in Abuja on Saturday, Agbese responded to the accusations, which circulated following the House’s Thursday resolution on the state of emergency.

The allegations suggested that members were bribed to pass the resolution, which led to the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“The allegation that members of the House of Representatives were induced with $5,000 to pass a resolution is unfair to the Parliament. Very, very unfair to the Parliament,” Agbese stated.

He stressed that the decision made by the House was driven by patriotism and a genuine desire to restore peace to Rivers State.

Former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has berated the National Assembly for failing to properly investigate the sexual harassment allegation against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

She lamented that the Senate had disgraced Nigerians by refusing an opportunity for an independent investigation into the matter.

The erstwhile lawmaker shared her frustration while reacting to a report by The Economist describing the Nigerian political environment as a nasty place for women.

Reacting to the post via X, Ezekwesili said, “Here’s @TheEconomist in yet another post on the shame brought upon Nigeria and Nigerians by @Senator_Akpabio @NGRSenate by their brazen refusal to provide an opportunity for an independent investigation and open/ transparent public hearing by a Specially Constituted Committee of the Nigerian Senate.

“No one wants another Kangaroo process of injustice like they did to Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan @NatashaAkpoti with their so-called “Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions “investigation” when she was referred to that tainted committee following the heated argument between her and the Senate President over seating arrangements.

“The committee recommended a six-month suspension and other egregious punishment, which were in violation of the Constitution and yet were approved by the Senate.

“Rather than reverse that illegality and focus on her petition for sexual harassment, the Senate and Senate President have instead embarked on a smear campaign against Senator @NatashaAkpoti .

“They are currently conspiring to execute a sham Recall by bribing her constituents who thankfully have largely rejected their offer of filthy lucre.

“What a bunch of nation-destroyers we have as “Lawmakers”. They behave with impunity because have taken a chokehold on our democracy.”

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has officially announced the release of results for the 2025 First Series of the Computer-Based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (CB-WASSCE) for private candidates.

The examination body made this known in a brief statement on Saturday via its official 𝕏 handle.

“The results of the Computer-based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (CB-WASSCE) for Private Candidates, 2025-First Series have been released,” WAEC stated.

Further details on the results are expected to be provided in subsequent updates.

The legendary heavyweight boxer, George Foreman, has passed away at the age of 76.

Nicknamed “Big George,” Foreman had one of the most remarkable careers in boxing history.

He won an Olympic gold medal in 1968 and later secured the world heavyweight title twice—an extraordinary achievement spanning over two decades.

His second title, won at the age of 45, made him the oldest heavyweight champion in history.

Foreman’s first reign as champion ended in 1974 when he lost to Muhammad Ali in the iconic “Rumble in the Jungle.”

However, his professional record remained astonishing, with 76 wins, including 68 knockouts—nearly twice as many as Ali.

Beyond boxing, Foreman became a household name through his business ventures, most notably the George Foreman Grill. His decision to lend his name to the product proved highly lucrative, surpassing his earnings from boxing.

Veteran Nollywood actress, Nkechi Nweje has died after a brief illness.

Naija News reports that Nkechi’s colleague, Stanley Ontop, announced the demise in a post via his Instagram page on Friday.

He wrote, “Nollywood in tears as we lost one of our vibrant Nollywood actress @nkechi.nweje After a brief illness. I couldn’t post since morning because it was like a dream. Ezigbo Nwanyi Onitsha

“Rest in peace ma’am, my best friend, she always calls me on the phone advising me. The last time we spoke was during Queeneth saga; she said Ontop stop. Am still speechless.”

Many Nollywood stars have taken to their social media pages to pay tribute to the deceased actress.

