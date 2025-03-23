‘Too Much Power In President Hands’ – Prof Wole Soyinka Rejects Rivers Emergency Rule

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has condemned the suspension of elected officials in Rivers State, asserting that the declaration of a state of emergency in the state is contrary to the spirit of federalism.

Naija News reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in Rivers State and also suspended all elected government officials, while appointing a sole administrator to govern the state for an initial period of six months.

But in an interview with an international news outlet, according to ThisDay, Soyinka expressed concern over the excessive power granted to the president under Nigeria’s 1999 constitution.

He emphasized the need for a national conversation to address this issue.

“If it is constitutionally right, then I think it is about time we sat down and amended the constitution to make sure that it operates as a genuine federal entity,” Soyinka said.

He added that the Nigerian government is over-centralized and that there will always be debate about whether the state of emergency was a wise decision, but he firmly believes that it contradicts the fundamental principles of federalism.

Soyinka continued, “I find that the constitution has put too much power in the hands of the president. The system we are operating right now is not the best for a pluralistic society like ours. That is a fundamental principle I have always held.”

He called for a national conference to address the country’s foundational issues, stating, “The federal spirit of association is a cardinal principle, and for that reason, some of us have called again and again for a national conference to really accord ourselves an authentic people’s constitution. Right now, in principle, this action is against the federal imperative.”