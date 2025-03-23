State Of Emergency: Tinubu Performed His Moral, Legal Duty – Presidency

The Presidency has said President Bola Tinubu’s state of emergency in Rivers State was a moral and legal obligation to save the state from crisis.

Naija News reported that former President Goodluck Jonathan, on Saturday, condemned President Tinubu’s action.

Former President Jonathan warned that abuse of power by the executive, legislative and judiciary was responsible for Nigeria’s poor image among the comity of nations.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, in a statement, on Saturday, dismissed criticisms against the state of emergency.

“In times of harsh circumstance and imminent danger, a responsible and dedicated leader is forced into action to avert needless harm and destruction. This is true of the President of a nation, a general in the midst of battle or the community leader who lives next door.

“We all know this as the true law of our political existence and of the human condition. Anyone who feigns ignorance of this fact does so not out of truth but in an attempt to foment further crisis. In times of urgent emergency, emergency measures must be taken. If not, trouble turns into calamity. That which is bad becomes even worse and less amenable to solution. In the case of Rivers state, turmoil and crisis had taken over. The rival stakeholders could not see their way toward resolution. Something had to be done before all became undone,” he said.

Tinubu Acted Within His Powers

According to Dare, President Tinubu’s suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy and members of the House of Assembly within the six months of the state of emergency was within his powers.

“In this case, President Tinubu stepped up as was his moral and legal obligation to do. The President stayed loyal to the oath he had sworn. In this case, the Constitution, the blueprint of our democracy spells out the options before the President in dire and emergency circumstances.

“The declaration of a state of emergency on Rivers state for 6-months is well within the stated powers of the President. This is settled by the very wording of the constitution itself and backed by judicial precedents,” he stated.

Dare Slams Opposition Against Tinubu’s Action

The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication faulted opposition groups and politicians for condemning the Rivers state of emergency.

He argued that the Rivers State political crisis became an existential threat to the nation’s democracy prompting the President to take decisive action.

“Since the declaration was made Nigerians have heard legal and political opinions and analyses of different shades. This discourse is healthy for our democracy but cannot substitute for the rule of law and the proper interpretation of our constitution. The frenzy by opponents of the President has hit a high pitch. They have placed themselves in opposition to what the law says about the powers and authority of the President because they have previously placed themselves in political opposition to the President.

“The deteriorating situation in Rivers a state had become an existential threat to both democracy and national interest. Simplicita. The operative word here is Suspension not removal. There is a 6-month window for the return to normalcy. It is in the light below that we must understand that the most appropriate, timely and constitutional option available to Mr. President was the declaration of a state of emergency,” he added.