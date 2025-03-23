Senator Karimi Says Controversy Involving Akpoti-Uduaghan Vindicates Yahaya Bello

The ongoing controversy surrounding the lawmaker representing Kogi Central, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, in the Senate has, according to Senator Sunday Karimi, vindicated former Governor Yahaya Bello.

Speaking to journalists in Lokoja on Sunday, Karimi stated that the recent events highlighted the validity of Bello’s earlier concerns regarding the disputes between Akpoti-Uduaghan and other lawmakers before the National Assembly elections.

The Kogi West Senator responded to the heated face-off between Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Godswill Akpabio, a clash that has sparked public debate and political controversy.

Naija News reports that Karimi pointed out that the current situation revealed that Bello had foreseen the potential fallout from Akpoti-Uduaghan’s actions.

“Former Governor Yahaya Bello must have seen it coming. “Other Kogi lawmakers and I played major roles in ensuring that the state was not brought to ridicule, but no amount of reasoning could prevail. Our intervention was rebuffed,” Karimi remarked

According to Karimi, despite repeated efforts and genuine attempts to address the issues within the Kogi delegation to the Senate, Akpoti-Uduaghan chose to ignore the advice of her colleagues.

“All our admonition to her fell on deaf ears. One can therefore come to terms with the fact that former Gov Yahaya Bello saw it coming,” he said.

Karimi further criticized the Senator for what he described as a failure to uphold the state’s reputation.

He added, “Senator Natasha has not only rubbished the perception of the state, but from the events happening now in Nigeria, she has also embarrassed the entire country.”

He went on to call the situation in the Senate an embarrassment, not only for Kogi but for Nigeria as a whole, attributing the controversy to Akpoti-Uduaghan’s disregard for advice from her fellow lawmakers.

“It is unfortunate that despite sincere appeals and advice, which fell on deaf ears, the needless embarrassment continues to affect both the state and the nation,” Karimi lamented.