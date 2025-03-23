Pope Francis Appears Publicly For First Time Since Hospitalization

Pope Francis made a brief appearance on a balcony of Rome’s Gemelli hospital on Sunday, marking his first public sighting since his hospitalization on February 14.

The 88-year-old pontiff, who has been receiving treatment for pneumonia, greeted the faithful with a weak yet warm voice, thanking the crowd gathered below.

“Thank you, everyone,” Pope Francis said into a microphone as he sat in a wheelchair, waving gently to the hundreds of people who had gathered outside. He occasionally gave a thumbs-up, displaying his signature smile despite appearing noticeably tired.

“I can see that woman with yellow flowers, well done,” he added, drawing laughter from the crowd, which appreciated the personal touch of the pontiff’s remark.

After his brief appearance, Pope Francis was discharged immediately, leaving the hospital in a car. As he drove past journalists, he waved from the closed window, with a plastic cannula inserted into his nostrils to deliver oxygen. The pontiff looked noticeably thinner than usual and tired but remained in high spirits.

Doctors have confirmed that his health has improved significantly, allowing him to return home. However, they emphasized that the pope’s recovery will still take at least two months, urging patience as he continues his rehabilitation.