PDP Vows To Remove Delta Central APC Lawmakers From NASS

The Delta State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has pledged to remove some opposition lawmakers from the Delta Central federal constituency in the upcoming 2027 elections.

Naija News reports that the Delta State Chairman of the PDP, Chief Solomon Arenyeka, made this bold declaration during the inauguration of the Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituency Forum, which took place in Ughelli on Saturday.

Arenyeka extended his congratulations to the residents of the Ughelli/Udu Federal Constituency for their unity in striving for a PDP victory in 2027, anticipating the departure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) federal lawmakers from office.

He commended Governor Oborevwori for his contributions to the state’s development, asserting that the citizens of Delta South, along with other regions of the state, are firmly dedicated to supporting his re-election in 2027.

In his remarks, Delta State Deputy Governor Sir Monday Onyeme highlighted the significance of zoning political offices, particularly the governorship, in influencing the political landscape of the state.

Onyeme noted that as the 2027 elections draw near, zoning will continue to be a crucial element for maintaining political stability in Delta and ensuring the ongoing success of the PDP within the state.

The Deputy Governor underscored that the zoning framework strengthens the PDP’s position by promoting a fair and balanced allocation of political roles among the various ethnic communities in the state.

“Delta is a very peaceful state and since 1999, we were the first to embrace governorship rotation and it has been working very well for us.

“All previous Governors did eight years and this time around, it will not be different because Governor Oborevwori ‘dey work and Deltans dey see am’”, the PDP chieftain stated.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, in his remarks at the event, said, “what we have done today is to show that the Federal Constituency stands united to return Governor Oborevwori to Government House in 2027.

“We are all united and I can assure you that the PDP will win the entire eight local government areas in Delta Central. Governor Oborevwori would win again with the massive support of Deltans.”