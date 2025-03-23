‘PDP Considering Coalition, Gives Condition To Support Atiku, Peter Obi, El-Rufai’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has yet to officially decide whether it will align with the emerging coalition of opposition parties aiming to challenge the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

However, sources within the party have revealed that any such partnership would come with the condition that it does not result in the loss of the PDP’s identity.

The PDP, which held power for 16 years before being ousted by the APC in 2015, is carefully weighing its options.

Although the party has not publicly endorsed the coalition, insiders suggest that it would be open to collaboration as long as the process doesn’t compromise the party’s core values and identity.

The PDP’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, recently expressed his willingness to join the opposition alliance.

Naija News reports that last Thursday, he confirmed his participation in the coalition with other key opposition figures, including Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and former Kaduna State Governor, El-Rufai. The coalition aims to challenge Tinubu’s administration ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking at a press conference organized by opposition leaders, Atiku declared, “Yes,” when asked if the emerging coalition would be the major opposition force against the APC in 2027.

His statement marked a clear shift in Nigeria’s political landscape, with opposition forces seeking a united front against the ruling APC.

However, sources within the PDP indicated that while the party supports Atiku’s stance, they expect further clarification from the former vice president regarding his decision to join the coalition.

A member of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) who spoke with Vanguard stated, “We expect him to shed more light on his decision as we proceed.

“For now, he is still a high ranking member of our party the PDP.

“We have been following his public statements and engagements and he hasn’t announced to anyone that he is leaving or has left our party.

“Yes, he left the party on two previous occasions over the past two decades -first to join Tinubu’s Action Congress (AC) to contest the 2007 presidential election; and in 2013 or thereabouts to join others to form the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Note, however, that on each of these occasions he returned to the PDP.

“Now, whether he is planning to leave to join others or he wants others to come join us to beat the APC rigging machine in 2027, only he can explain. “For now, from my interactions with members of his team, one thing is clear, this time around, Atiku’s move is a strategic step towards unifying opposition forces against the ruling APC.

“His announcement of the formation of a coalition signals a significant shift in Nigeria’s political landscape, as opposition leaders seek to present a united front against the current administration.

“The proposed coalition is expected to bring together key political parties and stakeholders, including prominent figures like Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

“It’s worth noting that Atiku’s decision might not be universally accepted within the PDP, as some members may have different opinions on the best strategy to challenge the APC in 2027.

“Nevertheless, Atiku’s move demonstrates his commitment to opposing the current administration and his willingness to work with other opposition parties to achieve this goal.”

While some members of the PDP are cautiously optimistic about the coalition, others have expressed concerns about diluting the party’s identity.

Prominent party leaders such as former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido have firmly rejected any suggestion of abandoning the PDP.

Lamido, a key figure in the formation of the PDP, criticized the call by El-Rufai, who had left the APC for the Social Democratic Party (SDP), urging PDP members to join him.

“The party we formed, the PDP, is the one that gave birth to El-Rufai. You’re not enough to make us leave the PDP,” Lamido said, emphasizing his loyalty to the party.

Lamido also questioned El-Rufai’s motives for leaving the APC, stating that leadership should be rooted in patience, vision, and a focus on the peace and well-being of the country. He concluded, “The PDP has not done anything wrong to warrant us leaving.”

Bode George, another founding member of the PDP, also echoed Lamido’s sentiments, making it clear that he remains committed to the party. “I am in the PDP to stay,” George said, adding that the party had always acted in the best interests of Nigerians.