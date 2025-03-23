‘PDP Can Not Determine My Friendship With Wike’ – Orbih

The National Vice-Chairman, South-South of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dan Orbih, has asserted that the party cannot dictate his personal relationships or friendships.

Orbih, who recently returned to the position, made the remarks in an interview published on Sunday, addressing concerns over his association with the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Responding to questions about his ties with Wike, Orbih emphasized that his political affiliation with the PDP does not define who he chooses to associate with. He pointed out that, despite his party loyalty, he maintains friendships across various political affiliations.

“Let me make it abundantly clear here that my membership of PDP cannot determine those who are my friends and those who should be my enemies.

“If at my age, I now belong to a political party and the party tells me, this man cannot be your friend… I have friends across board. I have friends in Labour Party, I have friends in APC, I have friends in many other parties, but that doesn’t affect my membership and commitment to the PDP,” Orbih said.

Naija News reports that Orbih further stressed that his longstanding friendship with Wike, whom he described as a “dependable, hard-working friend,” remains intact despite the political differences that have often surfaced between Wike and the PDP leadership.

Regarding Wike’s decision to accept a ministerial position in President Bola Tinubu’s government, Orbih stated that it was a “non-issue.”

He explained that Wike had kept the PDP informed before agreeing to serve in the APC-led government, and he insisted that Wike’s role was to serve the Federal Government, not the APC.

Orbih clarified, “You see, we must be very careful about how we treat members. I’ve told you now that his participation in this government is not an issue, except for those who are mischievous.”

He further added that when Wike was invited to join the federal government, he informed the relevant party organs, and no objections were raised.

The PDP official stated, “When he was given an invitation to serve in this government, he wrote to every critical organ of the party, informing them that Mr. President has invited him to be part of his government. Let me see the evidence by any of these bodies that met after he was given this appointment to say, ‘Please don’t be part of this government.’”

Orbih also noted that during a meeting at Wike’s official residence with members of the Board of Trustees, none of them raised concerns about his ministerial appointment.

In defense of Wike’s position, Orbih emphasized that Wike, as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, is serving the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, not the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Wike, the Honorable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, is not working for APC; he is working for the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Orbih asserted.