PDP BoT Rejects President Tinubu’s State Of Emergency In Rivers, Demands Reversal

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has strongly rejected President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, calling it a “gross violation of the Nigerian Constitution.”

The PDP BoT also criticized the National Assembly for ratifying the President’s action through a mere voice vote, instead of the constitutional two-thirds majority required for such a significant decision.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Chairman of the PDP BoT, Adolphus Wabara, who is also a former Senate President, demanded the immediate reversal of the emergency rule.

He condemned the move, stating that it “could only be imagined during a military era” and was a flagrant disregard for the democratic process.

The statement stressed that the declaration of emergency rule, coupled with the suspension of the governor, deputy governor, and all elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, represented a serious breach of constitutional provisions and democratic norms.

Wabara, speaking on behalf of the BoT, also slammed the National Assembly for its approval of the state of emergency.

The party expressed its dissatisfaction with the fact that the legislature, which is supposed to uphold constitutional safeguards, ratified such an important measure through a voice vote rather than the constitutionally mandated two-thirds majority.

The statement read: “The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, vehemently, and in very strong terms, condemns President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, suspending the democratically- elected Governor, Deputy Governor, and members of the State House of Assembly. His decision to replace them with a sole Administrator is undemocratic and alien to our Constitution.

“This action is a gross violation of Nigeria’s Constitution – the foundational legal document that guarantees the rights of Nigerians to participate in the democratic process. It is an attack on the very essence of our Republic. It’s an action that deserves the strongest condemnation and corrective action by all well-meaning Nigerians, the judiciary, civil society, and the international community.

“In my capacity as the Chairman of BoT of our great party, the PDP, and a former Senate President, I call for the reversal of this assault on our democracy. It’s sad and disheartening that Mr President ignored my earlier advice to ignore those calling for emergency rule in Rivers State.

“I had also advised him not to lean towards those attempting to hijack power through the back door in Rivers State. I had then sought his intervention as the father of the nation because the political crisis in Rivers State, if mismanaged, is capable of plunging the entire country into a needless political turmoil.

“I unequivocally denounce the President’s action, which disregards the rule of law and undermines the sovereignty of the people of Rivers State. This grossly- undemocratic action constitutes a violation of our Constitution, which the President solemnly swore to uphold, and threatens the very foundation of democracy in Nigeria.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s action only reminded Nigerians of the better-forgotten era of military dictatorship. Could it be a mere coincidence that the day the PDP National Secretariat land in Abuja was revoked by the APC-led administration , was the same day the Governor of Rivers State was served impeachment notice?

“Nigeria’s Constitution, under Section 7(1), mandates that each state shall have a government that is formed through the democratic process of elections. The people of Rivers State exercised their democratic rights in electing their leaders, including the State Governor, Deputy Governor, and Members of the House of Assembly.

“These leaders were not appointed by the President or any other authority but were chosen by the people to represent their interests. The Constitution guarantees their right to serve the duration of their mandate, and the President’s unilateral suspension of these duly elected officials is a direct breach of the people’s will.”

Naija News reports that the PDP BoT acknowledged the President’s power to declare emergency rule on any state, but it said the power is not limitless.

According to PDP BoT, “Where as the President under Section 305 of the Constitution, is vested with the power to declare a state of emergency, such power is not without limits. The President can only declare a state of emergency in specific circumstances such as war, insurrection, or other situations that threaten the integrity of the nation. The situation in Rivers State does not meet the constitutional criteria for such a declaration.”

It further read: “The absence of any pressing national emergency renders the President’s decision not only unwarranted but also an abuse of power. A declaration of emergency does not automatically dissolve or suspend elected state governments. The Constitution does not empower the President to unilaterally remove or replace elected officials; such actions amount to an unconstitutional usurpation of power and a fundamental breach of Nigeria’s federal structure.

“The President’s decision to replace democratically elected officials with an unelected Sole Administrator is nothing short of a democratic travesty. It is a stark reminder of the fragility of our democratic institutions and the persistence of authoritarian tendencies by the President.

“By dissolving the elected government of Rivers State, the President has effectively denied the people their right to be governed by officials of their choosing. This move is not just unconstitutional; it is a blatant effort to subvert democracy and install unelected officials who are more likely to be subservient to executive power than representatives of the people.”

The PDP BoT expressed shock that President Tinubu, who stoutly opposed the emergency rule imposed by former President Goodluck Jonathan in the North East in 2013, would be applying the same measure he condemned.

“It’s surprising that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who condemned President Goodluck Jonathan in 2013, when he proclaimed a state of emergency in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States that Boko Haram insurgents ravaged, could declare a state of emergency in Rivers State and suspend democratically -elected government unprovoked.

“This is nothing short of hypocrisy and a well-orchestrated plan to highjack power from Rivers State Governor in the accomplishment of his 2027 presidential ambition. This is a veiled plot for APC to take over Rivers State.

The statement further read: “In a democracy, power belongs to the people, not to the whims of the executive. When the people of Rivers State chose their representatives, they entrusted them with the responsibility to govern according to their wishes and in accordance with the Constitution.

“The President’s action has upended that process and deprived the citizens of Rivers State of their constitutional right to self-governance. This is a dangerous precedent that could be replicated in other states across the country, and it is one that all Nigerians, regardless of political affiliation, should reject,” PDP BoT stated.

The PDP BoT further accused President Tinubu of bias against Governor Siminalayi Fubara for blaming only the Governor for the crisis in Rivers while tactfully shielding other gladiators.

It claimed, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was hypocritical, deceptive and playing to the gallery when he said in his nationwide broadcast that he made personal interventions between the contending parties for a peaceful resolution of the crisis, but his efforts have been largely ignored by the parties to the crisis.

“Can he deny that his allies are part of the political crisis rocking Rivers State? Why did he in his hypocritical broadcast fail to call them to order or blame them the way he blamed Gov. Fubara? It’s only obvious that Mr President tactfully shielded those acting out his script for unconstitutional takeover of power in Rivers State.”

The statement also faulted President Tinubu for accusing Governor Fubara of failing to prevent the explosion at the oil pipelines when the security agencies were not under the president’s command.

The statement added, “Mr President claimed that the latest security reports made available to him showed that there had been disturbing incidents of pipeline vandalism by some militant without the Governor taking any action, as if the Governor was the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR) or the Chief of Defense Staff. He was invariably looking for unjustifiable excuse for his dictatorial actions.”

The PDP BoT queried the constitutionality of the President’s pronouncement that the Sole Administrator he appointed for Rivers would “be free to formulate regulations,” alleging it is a ploy to gain illegal access to Rivers’ funds.

Naija News noted that the party’s BoT lamented that it is “Equally disturbing is President Ahmed Tinubu’s statement that “the Administrator will not make any new laws but will be free to formulate regulations as may be found necessary to do his job, but such regulations will need to be considered and approved by the Federal Executive Council and promulgated by the President for the state.

“This is a dangerous overreach and a terrible precedence that speaks volumes of the President’s intentions to un-democratically usurp power from Rivers State Governor and undermine the Legislative Arm of Government vested with the responsibility of making laws. Is this not a veiled plot to gain unholy access to Rivers funds?

“There is no gainsaying the fact that the struggle over the control of Rivers’ resources is the genesis of the political crisis rocking the state. It’s an open secret that those who see Gov. Fubara as an obstacle to their unfettered access to Rivers’ Treasury have been pushing to remove him from office at all costs.”

PDP BoT said it was further devastated “by the provocative process adopted by the National Assembly in ratifying the action of Mr President.”

The body said that approving a state of emergency via a voice vote instead of the constitutional two-third majority “is another travesty of justice, legislative rascality and rape of democracy.”

“The claims by the Speaker of the House of Representatives that there were 243 members on the register is laughable. Those 243 members should be physically present in the chamber and not on the register. Names on the register without physical presence do not in any way translate to a two-thirds majority. What translates to a two-thirds majority is physical voting or electronic voting. The presiding officer will mention your name, and you say ‘Aye or Nay.’ Afterward, they will calculate the numbers and do the arithmetic until you get a two-thirds majority.

“Such a serious matter cannot be decided through a voice vote; otherwise, somebody may come up one day and say the President, Governor or Council Chairman has been impeached via a voice vote. It’s undemocratic! You must do the arithmetic physical counting or electronic ballot to arrive at a two-thirds majority, and that cannot be done by voice vote. In the Senate, the two-thirds majority is 73. The National Assembly must not be seen as a rubber stamp but serve as checks to the other arms of Government.

“The National Assembly must not disappoint Nigerians in the discharge of their constitutional duties but rise to the occasion and help find a political and lasting solution to the crisis in Rivers State. They should engage Mr President and find a way to adopt a Doctrine of Necessity to salvage the situation.

“Therefore, it called on the National Assembly to protect Nigeria’s democracy from the Executive’s strangulation.

“The National Assembly must defend our democracy and protect the rule of law. Our Constitution must be upheld as the supreme legal authority in all circumstances, and we must ensure that power remains firmly in the hands of the people, where it rightfully belongs. The Nigerian people deserve no less,” the board of trustees noted

PDP BoT expressed solidarity for Governor Fubara and the people of Rivers State over their current challenge.

It concluded, “Members of the PDP Board of Trustees, join the PDP Governors Forum, and the NWC to stand in solidarity with His Excellency, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, and the good people of Rivers State at this very difficult and trying moment of the state’s political history.”