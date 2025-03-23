Okechukwu Blasts PDP For Fueling Unrest In Rivers States Crisis, Demands Apology

A founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu, has stated that it is high time the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) apologise to Nigerians for overheating the country’s polity and putting it in harm’s way.

He accused the opposition of being responsible for the unrest in the country and the Rivers State crisis.

Speaking via a statement on Sunday, Okechukwu lamented that the PDP was pushing the country into a one party state.

The Voice of Nigeria (VON) Director General said the PDP leadership in 2023 presidential primary sowed the seeds of discord and stoked the raging inferno by violently breaching the rotation convention of north to south and vice versa.

According to him, “Otherwise Nigeria operates multiparty system by law, it is only the fire stoked by PDP, that is raging. They erroneously misunderstood the sophisticated northern electorates, assumed they were in dormitory to be hauled to polling stations on election day to vote for northern candidate.

“These are illiberal elements fast eroding our multiparty system. They’re at it again to stop rotation convention with an awkward presidency arithmetic of 17 years south and 11 years north by 2027, as if Nigeria got independence in 1999.”

Finally Okechukwu submitted that if PDP had adhered to rule of law and subsisting rotation convention, maybe Atiku, Obi and Kwankwaso votes could have been theirs in 2023 presidential election.