Nothing Good Would Come From Tinubu Govt; A Creation Of Selfish People – Sule Lamido

Former governor of Jigawa State and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sule Lamido, has stated that he doesn’t expect anything good to come from the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration.

Speaking in an interview with Sunday Sun, the former governor claimed that this government is not a creation of the Nigerian interests but a creation of the interests of a few selfish people.

According to him, “I have been saying it over and over again. I don’t have expectation of anything positive coming out of the government. We were in government years ago and we (PDP) were flushed out because of what was seen as “our failure”.

“Alright! In 2014, 2015, you formed APC and the PDP were blackmailed out of power. And they have been there for the past 10 years or so now. Buhari was there for eight years, Tinubu has been there for two years…and I, Sule Lamido, have no expectation of anything positive coming out of this APC government.

“And even if I should have an opinion, the people will still say that I am being unfair because I am in the opposition. To me in all honesty, this government is not a creation of the Nigerian interests, it is a creation of the interests of a few selfish people. And this is most unfortunate. I’m just watching and honestly, I don’t believe that anything good would come out of this government.”

Lamido stated that only Nigerians can access the present administration, adding that they are the ones who voted out the PDP and voted in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He stated that Nigerians are thoroughly well aware of what is happening now, they are very familiar with the situation on ground.

The former governor said: “If you are asking me about this government, I mean about their performance in terms of their capacity and the quality of their service delivery to Nigerians, well, I think you should ask Nigerians themselves to tell you about their experiences. Ask Nigerians, not me!

“Honestly, they are in the best position to provide answers to your questions. They were the ones, who on their own volition, rightly or wrongly, voted out the PDP years ago and voted in this party and this government. Ask them if they are happy now? Ask them if they are happy with the APC government? And if they are not, then I am sure that they know how to find their way out.

“Nigerians should speak about the performance of this government. I feel that Nigerians are thoroughly well aware of what is happening now, they are very familiar with the situation on ground and they can say whether they are happy or not.

“And they can also very vividly compare and contrast between the PDP government which they voted out years ago and the APC government which they voted for. It is for them to determine and say that we feel better off under the PDP or we are better off under the APC.”