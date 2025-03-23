Northern Elders Had Meeting, We’re Following Atiku’s Direction – APC’s Kazaure

Former House of Representatives member for Kazaure/Roni /Gwiwa/Yankashi Constituency, Gudaji Kazaure, has said he visited Atiku Abubakar to show support for his plan to rescue the country.

Naija News reports that Kazaure, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain from Jigawa State, disclosed that his visit to the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate followed a meeting held by Northern elders.

Kazaure stated this on Saturday when he paid a visit to Atiku, with some Northern politicians.

He said most of the elected people have abandoned the electorates and what their assignments were.

The former Chairman of the House Committee Political Parties Matters added that the current administration has also failed to fight corruption affecting the country.

His words: “I visited our father, Atiku Abubakar. I visited him because of the Nigerian problem we are facing now. Politically, all the Northern elders and leaders, we gathered and had a meeting before meeting him. So that let all our politicians come together to find a lasting solution. Because most of our elected people, they abandoned us, they abandoned all what we are trying to make this country great.

“Many of our problems that we already talked about or we reviewed in the previous administration, none of it was executed. We have nobody in this country that will say we didn’t expose corruption, we didn’t talk about corruption. And this government promised to continue investigating what will be in the future. And up to now, not enough. Nobody invited me, nobody called me, nobody knew whether I am existing or not.

“So that is why we cooperate to call all our patriotic politicians to come and join one way. And we are here waiting for the instruction of the Northern Nigeria and the Nigerian in general, those who are patriotic and looking for a Nigerian progress. We are ready to follow wherever they carry us. We are ready to go. We don’t care which any party. We are here for the main project of how to save the country. So wherever our elders carry us, we are ready to follow them. This is the reason I visited my father to come and do greeting to him. And he received me with respect, like as a son, and I am grateful for what he said, because he is not thinking for himself.

“He is thinking for Nigerian people. And whoever thinks for Nigerian people, he is the person that we are supposed to put him on the front. Because Nigerian people first. Nigerian people second. Nigerian people third. And we are ready to serve the country in one way or the other. So this journey of all our political elders, we are ready for them to show us where we are going to. And we are ready to follow, inshallah (sic).”