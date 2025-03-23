List Of Politicians, Stakeholders Who Attended Church Service With Fubara Emerge

The suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, made his first public appearance on Sunday, five days after President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in the state and suspended him from office.

Fubara, who has been the subject of intense political speculation, attended a special prayer, worship, and thanksgiving service at the Salvation Ministries Headquarters in Government Reservation Area (GRA), Port Harcourt.

His appearance helped dispel rumours that he had relocated to another South-South state following the unfolding political crisis in Rivers.

During the service, Fubara expressed deep gratitude to God for His love, mercy, and continued support amidst the ongoing political turmoil.

Speaking to the congregation, Fubara acknowledged the strength and unwavering assistance he has received in this difficult period.

Fubara expressed gratitude to God for His love, mercy, and unwavering support amid the ongoing political challenges in the state.

The service was attended by several key political figures, elders, and stakeholders from Rivers State, all of whom came to offer their support during this turbulent time.

In a statement released by Fubara’s Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, the following notable figures were listed as attendees, Dr. Edison Ehie (Chief of Staff), Senator John Azuta Mbata (Former Senate President Pro-Tempore & President-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide), Dr. Sam Sam Jaja (Former Deputy National Chairman, PDP), Chief Orits Onyiri, Chief Mike Elechi, Chief David Briggs, Dr. Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja, Amaopusenibo Fubara Hart, Chief Theodore Georgewill, Hon. Kingston Sylvanus, Hon. Ezebunwo Ichemati (Former Mayor of Port Harcourt), Hon. Israel Abosi (Former Ikwerre Local Government Chairman) and Chief David Omereji (Former Emohua Local Government Chairman).

The service, which was filled with prayers and uplifting worship, was led by Pastor David Ibiyeomie. The theme of the service was “Living a Blessed Life,” based on Genesis 1:28. The congregation engaged in soul-lifting songs and scriptural exhortations, with an emphasis on peace, progress, and prosperity for Rivers State.

Following the service, a special prayer session was held for Governor Fubara, further reinforcing his faith in divine justice amid the ongoing political crisis.