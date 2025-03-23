Just In: Reports Of Bayelsa Relocation False As Gov Fubara Makes First Public Appearance In Rivers [Photos]

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, made his first public appearance since the declaration of a state of emergency in the state and his subsequent suspension from office.

Fubara was seen arriving for worship at the headquarters of Salvation Ministries in GRA, Port Harcourt, on Sunday.

Naija News reports that Governor Fubara attended the service at Salvation Ministries alongside his Chief of Staff, Edison Ehie.

This appearance came just days after President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State on Tuesday, citing escalating political tensions and security concerns.

As part of the declaration, Fubara, his deputy Prof. Ngozi Odu, and all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly were suspended, with Ibok-Ete Ibas appointed as the Sole Administrator to oversee the state’s affairs for an initial period of six months.

The decision has sparked mixed reactions from political stakeholders, legal practitioners, and civil society groups. However, the newly appointed Sole Administrator, Ibok-Ete Ibas, has swiftly assumed his duties, holding emergency security meetings with law enforcement agencies, traditional rulers, and heads of local government administration. He also confirmed the release of withheld allocations and ordered the immediate processing of payments for local government workers.

Ibas has also inspected the ongoing reconstruction of the State House of Assembly Complex and promised to ensure its timely completion to maintain stability in governance.

Some reports had emerged claiming Governor Fubara had relocated to Bayelsa State after his suspension by Tinubu.