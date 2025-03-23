Jandor In Mecca For Umrah, Prays For Lagos, Nigeria Amid Political Shift

The 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, is currently in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, performing Umrah, the lesser Hajj.

Naija News reports that during this sacred pilgrimage, Jandor offers prayers for the well-being and prosperity of Lagos State, its residents, and Nigeria.

According to Jandor’s spokesperson, Gbenga Ogunleye, the spiritual journey is a reflection of Jandor’s deep commitment to faith and his continuous prayers for the peace and progress of Lagos State and the country.

Ogunleye emphasized that this pilgrimage takes place during the holy month of Ramadan, a time when Muslims seek divine intervention for peace and blessings.

“This spiritual journey reflects his deep commitment to faith and his continuous prayers for peace, progress, and prosperity for Lagos State and Nigeria, especially during this holy month of Ramadan,” Ogunleye stated.

During his time in Mecca, Jandor has prayed for divine guidance and wisdom for Nigeria’s leaders, the security and well-being of Lagosians, and the overall development of Lagos State and the country.

He also stressed the importance of unity, justice, and inclusive governance, calling for leadership that prioritizes the welfare of the people.

Speaking on his spiritual exercise, Jandor shared his heartfelt prayers and hopes for the country’s future: “I have taken this spiritual exercise as an opportunity to seek God’s intervention for our dear Lagos State and Nigeria. I believe that with faith, unity, and genuine love for our country, we can overcome our challenges and build a better future for all.”

In a major political development, Jandor officially announced his return to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on March 17, 2025, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

This move comes after his resignation from the PDP on March 3, 2025, citing several grievances including indiscipline and anti-party activities within the PDP, as well as betrayal by party leadership during the 2023 Lagos governorship election.

Jandor also expressed dissatisfaction with what he described as false claims of an alliance that misled PDP supporters into voting for another candidate.