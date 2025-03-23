I Told Atiku, Wike Their Fight Will Destroy PDP – Showunmi

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirants in Ogun State, Segun Showunmi, has blamed Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike for the party’s crisis.

Naija News reported that PDP’s crisis, concerning the position of the national secretary between Samuel Anyanwu and Sunday-Ude-Okoye, may be far from ending despite Supreme Court ruling.

While the Supreme Court pushed back to the party the power to determine who its national secretary is, Anyanwu and Ude-Okoye continued to lay claim to the position.

For Anyanwu, he remained the party’s national secretary; but the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), in a statement, released by its spokesman, Kola Ologunagba, recognized Ude-Okoye.

On his 𝕏 handle, on Sunday, in response to a user who accused him of supporting the former Rivers State governor, the PDP chieftain said he neither supports Atiku nor Wike.

In a comment to his post, the 𝕏 user wrote: “I love your passion but I’m disappointed that you can say that, it’s high time you people tell Atiku to stop contesting and be a leader, but telling me that, Wike has interest of PDP now I disagree with you on that.”

Showunmi responded: “Now this is the crux of the matter! No man must be bullied out of his legitimate ambition. You people are obsessed with Atiku Abubakar, just as you are obsessed with Nyesom Wike. I am a genius for I told both of them that if care is not taken their fight will destroy Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”