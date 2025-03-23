I Pray For Complete Recovery – Shettima Tells Karu Tanker Victims

Vice President Kashim Shettima has expressed sorrow over the tragic tanker explosion in Karu, Abuja, which claimed lives and left many injured.

Naija News reported that a petrol-laden tanker, on Wednesday, exploded on the Karu Bridge along the Abuja-Nyanya-Keffi road, setting ablaze many persons and no fewer than 30 vehicles.

Speaking on Friday in Abuja, the Vice President extended his deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones in the devastating incident.

“My deepest condolences go out to the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. No words can adequately express the sorrow we feel for your loss. The Federal Government stands with you in this difficult time,” he said.

Senator Shettima also expressed solidarity with the injured, assuring them of the government’s full support.

“To those currently receiving treatment in various medical facilities, I pray for your swift and complete recovery,” he stated.

Commending the swift response of emergency services, including the Federal Road Safety Corps, Red Cross, Fire Service, security personnel and other first responders, he acknowledged their efforts in rescuing victims and providing immediate medical assistance.

Shettima emphasized the need for greater road safety awareness and stricter adherence to road safety measures to prevent future tragedies.

President Bola Tinubu had, on Thursday, directed a thorough investigation into the incident and extended his condolences to the families of those who lost loved ones in the inferno.

The President also ordered priority treatment for the injured in various medical facilities across the capital city and directed security agencies, particularly those responsible for road safety, to pay closer attention to traffic around the capital city’s entry and exit points.