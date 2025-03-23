House Of Reps Member, Nnabuife Dumps YPP For APGA, Vows To Strengthen Party

The member representing Orumba North and South in the House of Representatives, Chinwe Clara Nnabuife, has officially joined the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), leaving behind her former party, the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

Nnabuife, who won her federal seat by defeating Okwudili Ezenwankwo under the YPP banner, made the announcement during a ceremony in Awka, Anambra State, on Sunday.

In her speech to a crowd of supporters and APGA members, Nnabuife expressed her belief that her defection was inevitable.

She declared, “What is happening today is expected—I am back home,” referring to her return to the party with which she began her political journey.

Highlighting her commitment to APGA, Nnabuife added, “If APGA had 70% in the last election, it will be 99.5% from now,” signalling her belief that her return would further boost the party’s prospects.

She called for collective support in advancing the party’s agenda and lauded Governor Chukwuma Soludo for his continued dedication to APGA, as well as his support during her election campaign.

Describing her return as the dawn of a new era for the people of Orumba North and South, Nnabuife urged others to join APGA, emphasizing that it was “the party to beat” in the upcoming November 8 governorship election.

She expressed optimism that her defection would strengthen APGA’s political influence in the region.

Naija News reports that the Anambra State Chairman of APGA, Ifeatu Obiokoye, welcomed Nnabuife into the fold, urging party members to work together to solidify the party’s presence and strength. He also made it clear that APGA would not tolerate anti-party activities.

In a show of commitment to her new political affiliation, Obiokoye presented Nnabuife with a temporary membership card and pledged to serve as a witness to her membership when necessary.

The chairmen of APGA in Orumba North and South, Cyril Nwobu and Chike Nwafor, respectively, described Nnabuife’s defection as a landmark event for the party, noting that it further affirmed APGA’s growing popularity and acceptance among the people. They encouraged other politicians in the area to follow Nnabuife’s example.

The event was attended by notable dignitaries, including Shedrack Azubuike, Chairman of Orumba South; Ngozi Obidike, Deputy Chairman of Orumba South; and Engineer Emmanuel Nwafor, Anambra State House of Assembly member.