Galadima Clarifies No Agreement Between North And South On 2027 Election

A prominent leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and a close ally of the party’s 2023 Presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Buba Galadima, has clarified that there is no existing agreement or understanding between the North and South regarding the 2027 presidential election.

In an interview with Sunday Punch, Galadima stressed that opposition parties should be more concerned about ensuring credible and fair elections rather than focusing on the regional origins of presidential candidates.

He stated, “I don’t discuss the North and I don’t discuss the South when I speak on democracy. Okay. If Tinubu is finishing and has done well, and Nigerians decide to vote for Seyi Tinubu, I have no grudge, provided that there is a free and fair election.

“I have no grudge because that is democracy. Opposition should be more concerned about credible election, than this North and South thing.

“And anybody who tells you there is any understanding or agreement between the North and South, tell him he’s a liar. And he doesn’t understand what democracy is. He doesn’t understand what politics is. As far as I am concerned, I am talking about democracy, I am not talking about North and South.”

Naija News reports that Galadima stated this days after the 2023 presidential candidates from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar; the Labour Party (LP)’s Peter Obi; and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai announced the formation of a coalition aimed at ousting President Tinubu in the 2027 elections.