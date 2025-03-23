Four Arraigned Over Alleged ₦50 Million Fraud In Borno

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) brought four individuals before Justice Muhammad Maina at the Borno State High Court in Maiduguri last Wednesday in connection with an alleged fraud amounting to ₦50 million.

A statement released on Saturday via X revealed that the defendants—Mohammed Nuhu, Babagana Maru, Ahmadu Sale, and Alhaji Mala Gana—faced separate charges of criminal misappropriation and breach of trust, involving a cumulative total of ₦50,030,000.

One specific charge against Nuhu stated that he, along with Kolomi Global Link Nigeria Limited, allegedly misappropriated and unlawfully converted ₦18,900,000 belonging to Mohammad Baba Shettima.

This act reportedly occurred in September 2022 in Maiduguri, Borno State, and was facilitated by funds provided by the non-governmental organization Action Against Hunger. This conduct is said to violate and be punishable under Sections 308 and 309 of the Penal Code Law of Borno State (Cap. 102 Vol. 3 of 1994).

Similarly, Maru’s charge read, “That you, Babagana Maru, sometime in 2020 at Maiduguri, Borno State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, being entrusted with dominion over certain properties to wit; ₦8,500,000.00 by Imam Manu Dauda as advance payment for the purchase of tricycles, did dishonestly misappropriate the entire sum and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 311 of the Penal Code Law Cap. 102 Laws of Borno State and punishable under Section 312 of the same law.”

Upon the reading of the charges, all four defendants entered a plea of not guilty.

Prosecuting attorneys S.O. Saka and Faruku Muhammad urged the court to establish trial dates and to place the defendants in a correctional facility.

In contrast, Maru’s attorney, Z.M. Umaru, submitted an oral request for bail on behalf of his client.

“Justice Maina thereafter admitted Maru to bail in the sum of N10m with two sureties in the like sum. One of the sureties must be a blood relative of the defendant or a traditional title holder.

“The cases were adjourned to April 26, 2025 for commencement of trial and all the defendants were remanded in Maiduguri Maximum Correctional Center,” the statement added.