Flashback: ‘Godfatherism Is Not Good, We Are Not In Lagos’ – Wike Advised Ambode In 2018

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, once offered advice to the former Governor of Lagos State, Akinwumi Ambode, urging him to reject the influence of godfatherism in his political career.

Wike’s comments, made during a September 2018 interview on The Osasu Show, have resurfaced amid the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State, where Wike’s own legacy of godfatherism is being questioned.

In the interview, Wike, who was the Governor of Rivers at the time, directly addressed Ambode, advising him to prioritize the interests of Lagos over those of his political godfather, President Bola Tinubu, a figure widely considered the political godfather of Lagos.

Wike said, “If it is correct that the godfather is against Ambode, I will tell him (Ambode) to resist it. I will tell him to promote the interests of his state.”

He went further to condemn godfather politics, stating, “Godfatherism is not good. It negates development. No more godfather politics in Rivers State. We are not in Lagos State. Rivers State will not accept godfatherism. My concern is to do well for Rivers State.”

Despite Wike’s call for an end to godfatherism, Ambode’s political career took a hit, and he failed to secure a second-term ticket as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ambode’s loss was attributed to his fallout with Tinubu, as it became clear that he had distanced himself from the party structure that Tinubu had built.

Rift Between Wike And Fubara: A Reflection Of Political Tensions

Years after his advice to Ambode, Wike found himself embroiled in a bitter political struggle with his own successor, Siminalayi Fubara, over control of Rivers State.

The rift began in October 2023, shortly after Fubara’s inauguration, when tensions surfaced over the new governor’s reluctance to be influenced by Wike.

Fubara, who had been handpicked by Wike as his successor, soon resisted the former governor’s hold on the state’s political machinery.

The dispute escalated on October 29, 2023, when an attempt was made to impeach Fubara, leading to the demolition of the Rivers State House of Assembly complex—an act that Wike’s allies blamed on Fubara’s camp.

By December 2023, a peace pact brokered by President Tinubu collapsed as both factions accused each other of breaching agreements.

Wike claimed that Fubara had abandoned those who helped him rise to power, while Fubara accused Wike of meddling in matters, including local chieftaincy affairs.

The conflict reached its peak on February 28, 2025, when the Supreme Court reinstated 27 pro-Wike lawmakers, tipping the balance of power against Fubara.

The Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule, accused Fubara of disregarding court orders, including one to re-present the 2025 state budget. On March 17, 2025, the Assembly issued a misconduct notice against the governor, further intensifying the political unrest.

Fubara’s efforts to meet legislative demands faced opposition, with claims that he was blocked from entering the Assembly building.

On March 18, 2025, Naija News reported that President Tinubu, citing the escalating political unrest and threats to oil infrastructure in the region, declared a state of emergency in Rivers State.

Following the declaration, Tinubu suspended Governor Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for six months. He then appointed retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas as the sole administrator of Rivers State during the emergency period.

Two days later, on March 20, 2025, the Senate and House of Representatives controversially approved the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State through a voice vote despite opposition to the decision.