Breaking: Presidency Again Justifies Fubara’s Suspension As Rivers Governor

The Presidency has strongly rejected claims that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and other political figures in Rivers State was a power grab, insisting instead that the President acted decisively to prevent the state from descending into anarchy.

In a statement released on Sunday, March 23, 2025, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, outlined the urgent need for intervention, emphasizing that waiting for the collapse of governance before acting would have been both reckless and irresponsible.

Naija News reports that the ongoing crisis in Rivers State, according to the Presidency, stems from a prolonged and bitter power struggle between Governor Fubara and members of the State House of Assembly loyal to former Governor Nyesom Wike.

The conflict had crippled governance, with Supreme Court rulings affirming constitutional governance being ignored by the feuding factions.

Onanuga noted that intelligence reports confirmed militants in the creeks were preparing to sabotage critical oil infrastructure, posing a direct threat to Nigeria’s economic security.

“Imagine a Rivers State where President Tinubu hesitated. “The political standoff could have spiraled into violence, with attacks on lawmakers and the state’s vital oil infrastructure at risk. Schools and hospitals would shut down, investors would flee, and the human and economic toll would be catastrophic,” the statement read.

By March 18, the situation had escalated beyond political resolution, and Presidential intervention became unavoidable.

The Presidency maintained that, while critics argue the suspension was an assault on democracy, it was actually a necessary step to restore stability, not an act of authoritarianism.

“This is no power grab. “The intervention is temporary, surgical, and aimed at restoring—not replacing—democratic institutions. The six-month suspension is designed to disarm warring factions and stabilize governance,” Onanuga emphasized.

The statement also called out the hypocrisy of critics who had remained silent on Governor Fubara’s refusal to cooperate with the legislature but had condemned the President’s intervention.

“Democracy cannot thrive amid lawlessness—anarchy is its antithesis,” Onanuga argued.

The Presidency referred to Section 305 of the Nigerian Constitution, which empowers the President to take action when the country faces a breakdown of law, order, and economic security—exactly the case in Rivers State.

The statement also referenced historical precedents, such as past states of emergency in Plateau and Borno, to justify President Tinubu’s decisive action.

“The President’s oath demands that he must safeguard national stability, not watch idly as partisan strife strangles our democracy.

“Rivers is a vital economic artery, and any politically motivated disruption in its oil industry has nationwide consequences,” the statement asserted

With the appointment of Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd.) as the Administrator of Rivers State, efforts to restore peace and resume democratic governance are already underway. One of Ibas’ first actions was to meet with traditional leaders to discuss long-term solutions for the state.

The Presidency reassured Nigerians that the state of emergency would be lifted once stability is restored, allowing elected officials to resume their duties.

Defending President Tinubu’s decision, the statement concluded with a quote from 18th-century philosopher Edmund Burke: “The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.”

“To those calling him a ‘tyrant,’ ask yourselves—what democracy prospers in chaos?

“The calm in Rivers today vindicates the President’s decision. He deserves commendation, not condemnation,” the statement stated.