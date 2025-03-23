Breaking: Another Explosion Rocks Gas Facility In Rivers State

Barely a week after a major explosion on the Trans Niger Pipeline in Bodo, Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, another blast occurred, this time at the Soku oil facility in Akuku Toru Local Government Area.

Naija News understands that the explosion has further heightened concerns over the security of oil infrastructure in the region.

The latest explosion, confirmed by the Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC-Nigeria), was reported on Sunday.

The grassroots NGO, with a strong presence in the Niger Delta, disclosed that its youth volunteers had alerted the organization about the early morning blast at the Soku oil facility, operated by Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited.

In a statement signed by the Executive Director, Fyneface Dumnamene Fyneface, YEAC-Nigeria revealed that an explosion, accompanied by fireballs, was heard and seen rising from the facility.

“The fire is still ongoing as of the time of this report,” the statement noted. However, the facility remains difficult to access, and the exact cause of the explosion is still unknown.

As the investigation continues, speculation surrounds the cause of the explosion. Possible causes mentioned include equipment failure, sabotage, or a deliberate attack.

This marks the third such incident in the oil-rich Rivers State within a week, raising serious concerns about the state’s oil infrastructure security.

The first explosion occurred in Ogoni, followed by another in the Oga/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area.

These incidents were referenced by President Bola Tinubu in his nationwide broadcast on March 18, where he declared a six-month state of emergency in Rivers State, partly due to the repeated attacks on the region’s oil infrastructure.

In response to these attacks, the President suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, citing the governor’s failure to protect oil facilities.

YEAC-Nigeria has called for an immediate investigation into the latest Soku explosion. The group urged the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) to conduct a Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) to determine the cause of the explosion and ensure accountability.

“Perpetrators of this crime must be held accountable in line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), 2021,” YEAC-Nigeria stressed in the statement, as they demanded swift action to address the escalating violence in the region.