APC Publicity Director Calls Opposition Coalition A “Faulty Foundation”, Atiku’s Aide Reacts

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Publicity Director, Bala Ibrahim, has ridiculed the ongoing coalition discussions among opposition leaders, describing the coalition as having no chance of success due to a “faulty foundation.”

Naija News reports that Ibrahim’s comments came after the 2023 presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar; Labour Party (LP)’s Peter Obi; and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, on Thursday, announced their intention to form a coalition to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

In an interview with Sunday Punch, Ibrahim dismissed the coalition as an attempt built on personal ambitions rather than a shared national interest.

He stated, “A building on a weak foundation cannot stand. So, the coalition is already faulty from the beginning.” He singled out Atiku, claiming that the former Vice President’s actions are motivated by personal gain rather than national service.

“Atiku is always advancing just his interest. He is just a contestant. He is not a democrat.

“He is not doing it in the interest of the nation. He is doing it in his own personal interest. When personal interest supersedes national interest, there is just no way you can win the heart of the nation,” Ibrahim continued.

Ibrahim further dismissed the coalition’s potential, predicting that it would follow the same trajectory as previous failed attempts. “This thing has been done before. It failed, they are going to do it again, and they will fail,” he concluded.

Ibe Responds: APC’s Poor Governance To Blame For Coalition Talks

In response to Ibrahim’s criticisms, Paul Ibe, the media adviser to Atiku Abubakar, hit back, accusing the APC of poor governance.

He argued that if the ruling party had performed well, there would be no need for opposition parties to come together in a coalition to challenge them.

Addressing the ongoing concerns about Atiku’s unclear stance on the 2027 presidency and zoning, Ibe stated that the leaders involved in the coalition discussions would prioritize what is best for the country.

He urged stakeholders and Nigerians not to rush the process, emphasizing that the decision-making process must be thorough and in the best interest of the nation.

Atiku’s media adviser said, “It’s clear they (APC) don’t know what to do with the mandate given to them; instead, they are scheming for the future. Everything happening, from the declarations of state of emergency in Rivers State, to the destruction of the democratic space, stripping Nigeria of freedom and liberty, silencing people so that no one would have a voice. The emasculation of opposition parties is what they excel at—dividing Nigerians and creating instability.

“Prices are rising, and Nigerians can barely afford a meal. This situation makes you question the true agenda of the APC government. Is it to preside over the destruction, decimation, and obliteration of Nigeria? Is that why they sought power? They should focus on governance. If they had made something out of the mandate given to them, we wouldn’t be having this conversation.”

He explained that the main focus of all the leaders and stakeholders was to solidify the coalition.

“It’s not just about one individual; it’s a collective effort. I believe they are discussing what is best for them, so we shouldn’t preempt them. Let’s not put the cart before the horse. I believe the priority of all these leaders and stakeholders is how to firmly establish this coalition to have a robust one.

“The goal is to oust the All Progressives Congress (APC), and I believe that’s what’s most important to them right now, not what has been suggested so far,” he added.