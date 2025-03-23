Anyanwu Backs Wike’s Action On PDP’s Land In Abuja

The National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Samuel Anyanwu, has said the Nyesom Wike-led Federal Capital Territory (FCT) administration acted within its right in revoking the party’s land in Abuja.

Naija News reported that the Wike-led FCT administration said PDP for 20 years, did not pay its annual ground rent for its headquarters located at Plot No.243, Central Area, in Abuja.

According to a revocation notice from the Director of Land Administration in the FCT, Chijioke Nwankwoeze, the unpaid dues covered the period from January 1, 2006, to January 1, 2025.

“The subject property has reverted to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), and the Administration will take immediate possession thereof,” the notice read.

Speaking on Saturday with the Nation, Anyanwu said the party should not take personally FCT administration’s action.

He disclosed that FCT lawyers stood with the party when it had issues with Jimoh Ibrahim on ownership of the land.

His words: “The fact is that it is not just the PDP that is affected; similar problem affects even INEC, CBN, NNPC’s building and so many others.

“Let us not make a big issue out of it as if it is all about PDP. Before now, even before we came in as members of PDP NWC, we had been having issues over our new national secretariat with Jimoh Ibrahim who claimed that the land is his own.

“I know that the lawyers of the FCT stood by us. As a matter of fact, before the current issues began, our National Legal Adviser wrote a letter to the FCT Minister, which the National Chairman and I delivered by hand to the FCT Minister, and he assured us that nobody would claim what belongs to PDP.

“But you cannot be a tenant with my rent expiring and when you can’t renew it, you then start fighting your landlord. It’s either one pleads and looks for a way to pay so as to remain a tenant or expect that something else would happen. That is what is going on!”