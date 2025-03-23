2027: Zoning Disputes, Atiku’s Ambition Stall Coalition Against Tinubu’s Re-Election

As efforts to form a coalition to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election intensify, internal divisions over the ambition of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and a dispute over power zoning are causing significant delays in the negotiations.

A reliable source involved in the coalition discussions revealed that the camps of 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, have insisted that power should remain in the South for the next eight years.

The source who spoke with Punch noted that the demand for power zoning has added a layer of complexity to the talks, stalling progress and causing tension among key players in the opposition.

The source further indicated that the delay in the negotiations was primarily due to the uncertainty surrounding whether Atiku would run for president again in 2027.

“The participants in the coalition drive, particularly from the South, are hesitant to fully engage in the discussions to avoid jeopardising their ambitions and zones,” the source explained.

Naija News reports that Atiku’s continued participation in the coalition talks remains a point of contention.

While the former PDP presidential candidate has been vocal about his desire to unite opposition forces, there are concerns that his ambitions may conflict with the goals of other Southern political leaders.

Atiku, along with other opposition figures, declared that the last Thursday gathering marked the official beginning of the coalition.

The coalition discussions gained significant momentum following the shift of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, from the APC to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on March 10. His defection added weight to the opposition movement and helped catalyze talks among key political figures.

Other opposition leaders present at the press conference included a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal; the National Secretary of the Coalition of United Political Parties, Peter Ahmeh; and the Convenor of the Alternative, Segun Showunmi, among others.

Among those involved in the coalition, but whose apologies for absence were noted, were leaders from the ruling APC, including former governors Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti); and the immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, among others.

The source disclosed that negotiations were stalled because the key figures in the coalition discussions intended to run in the 2027 election.

He stated, “What I can tell you is that quite a lot of people are involved in the coalition. However, they fear zoning. You know that Obi and Amaechi are very much interested in replacing Tinubu, so their camps want power to remain in the South.

“Meanwhile, the Atiku camp is also pushing for the former Vice President to take another shot at the presidency in 2027. So, largely, the zoning issue and Atiku’s uncertain position on 2027 are stalling the negotiations.

“The southerners who want to replace Tinubu are afraid to get involved without knowing Atiku’s stance. If they get involved and, in the future, the coalition declares the race open to all, and Atiku grabs it like he did in 2019 and 2023 in the PDP, most of them would jeopardise their ambitions and potentially shortchange their region.

“This is why many are not participating openly or attending the meetings, like at the last press conference. So, that’s the situation. It’s one thing to agree on a coalition, as they have all agreed on the need for opposition political parties or their leaders to come together. But without clarifying whether they support another Southerner taking over from Tinubu (zoning), the discussion will remain unresolved. It may even give a few leaders reasons not to participate.”