2027 Coalition: ‘APC, Other Political Parties Want ‘Beautiful Bride’ Peter Obi To Join Them’

The member representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and leader of the Labour Party caucus, Hon. Afam Victor Ogene, has revealed that his party is actively participating in talks over a coalition to oust President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Speaking to Sunday Sun, he disclosed that many political parties including the All Progressives Congress (APC) want his political leader, former Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, to join them.

He noted that if there was a need for a coalition to remove former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2014, then there is even a more compelling need for disparate opposition leaders and political parties to come together against Tinubu in 2027.

Ogene said: “Nigeria is currently in some form of dire straits, even more worrisome than the situation the country found itself during the President Goodluck Jonathan years. Although the issues prevalent at the time largely hinged on insecurity occasioned by the rampage of Boko Haram and the seeming indecisiveness of the then President, what confronts our dear country now is clearly an existential threat to its survival as a democratic state. While Jonathan was roundly dismissed as ‘clueless,’ the current occupant of the seat, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has conversely proven to be a conscript, ready to compromise all vestiges of our democracy, in favour of the rule by one man. Thus, in my estimation, if indeed there was a need to form a coalition in 2014, to ensure the removal of then President Jonathan from office, there’s even now, a more compelling need for disparate opposition leaders and political parties to come together, in the quest for power.

“Regarding whether my political party is part of the coalition, all I can say is that my leader, Mr Peter Obi, is in the mix, and is, in fact, the beautiful ‘bride’ in the entire equation. Indeed, besides all political parties, including the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) craving to have Obi in their corner, Nigerians across tribes, region, religious, age brackets and Diaspora, who yearn for a better-run country want him on the saddle.

“So, essentially, we are part and parcel of this emerging coalition, of either political parties, or genuine leaders who can no longer watch our country being run like a fiefdom. Concerning whether the emergent coalition will be able to oust the APC from office in 2027, the answer flies in the wind. I say so, because any team desirous of winning a game must begin by fielding its first eleven, with youthful zest, dexterity and global acceptability in mind.”