You Are Making A Monumental Mistake – Bode George Warns Political Stakeholders Planning Coalition

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has stated that the crisis in the party should not be the reason for the collapse of its structure and the formation of an alliance with other opposition parties.

He condemned the plan by some politicians to form a mega party ahead of the 2027 general election, insisting they were driven by their ambition to become president.

Naija News reports that former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, after defecting to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), had invited opposition politicians, including Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP to join him in the new party.

However, speaking during an appearance on Arise Television on Friday, George warned that the coalition advocates are making ‘monumental mistakes’ and added that no nation or party is without crisis.

He said, “All those people saying they are going to float a mega party, is there any of them who is not ambitious to be president of Nigeria? Is that the real approach to solving this problem?

“For me, it started like a little mess at our national convention. Some of us advised that our party is not a private enterprise of anybody, but nobody listened. Then Wike started on his own, and he has gone beyond the red line.

“Do you think there is any nation or party that does not have a crisis? All these groups who are running around for their personal ambition, they are making a monumental mistake and they are all dancing on the graves of our founding fathers.”

George urged President Bola Tinubu to be very careful about the state of emergency controversy in Rivers State.

He also advised the people of Rivers State to eschew violence and avoid any situation that would further escalate the state’s tense atmosphere.