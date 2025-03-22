‘Wike Is Not Working For APC’ – PDP Chieftain

National Vice-Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dan Orbih, has said the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, is working for Nigerians and not for All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Orbih made this known on Saturday in an interview with journalists in Abuja.

According to him, the former governor of Rivers State sought permission from the relevant organs of the party and was given the nod to serve in President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Orbih stated that Wike’s participation in the current government is not an issue, except for those who are mischievous.

He said, “And I can tell you there is no record that the current acting national chairman and the members of the national working committee, or any of organ wrote him in reply to his letter that he should not participate in this government.

“He wrote to the South-South Zonal executive. We had a meeting in Port Harcourt and unanimously, we said it was a call to national service, and we gave him our nod.

“He wrote to the state chapter of his party and the response was positive; that he should take the appointment as a national call for service.

“He wrote to his ward and Local Government chapters of the party. There is no organ of the party that came out to say no, don’t accept this appointment.

“He wrote to the Governors Forum and I can tell you, that at the end of the first meeting held by the forum, a delegation of that body went to congratulate him in Abuja.

“Now I have told you that his participation in this government is not an issue, except for those who are mischievous.

“When he was given an invitation to serve in this government, he wrote to every critical organ of the party, informing them that Mr President has invited him to be part of his government.

“I am also aware, that not too long ago, the members of the Board of Trustees met him in his official residence, and throughout that meeting, none of them raised this issue.

“So, Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, is not working for APC; he is working for the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”