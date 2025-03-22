Why Atiku, El-Rufai Coalition Can’t Challenge APC In 2027 – Shekarau

Former Kano State Governor and Chairman of the League of Northern Democrats (LND), Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, has submitted that the current composition of the opposition coalition can’t challenge the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The former Governor noted that the coalition is only a gathering of former presidential aspirants and does not have the backing of any established opposition party.

While Shekarau welcomed the idea of a united coalition ahead of the 2027 elections, he submitted that the current coalition lacks a real structure capable of challenging the ruling party in 2027.

“The coming together of some senior members of opposition parties is a welcome development, as seen recently under what they call a ‘coalition’ of opposition parties. But unfortunately, most people do not realize that this so-called coalition has nothing to do with the major opposition parties; PDP and LP,” Shekarau said in a statement on Friday.

He recalled that unlike the APC, which was formed in 2013 with the merger of four registered parties; the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), and a faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the present coalition announced by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has no backing of a political party but it’s only made up of individuals.

To this end, the LND leader said the coalition is presently not capable of posing any threat to the APC.

“The first political merger in Nigeria happened in 2013 when four registered parties merged to form the APC. So, technically, the APC is not a ‘new party.’

“It was an alliance of registered opposition political parties that were already well-established, with elected state governors, state and National Assembly members, and significant grassroots support,” Shekarau explained.

Political Situation In Rivers State

The former Kano State Governor added that the inability of the opposition coalition to stop the National Assembly from endorsing the state of emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu in Rivers State shows the coalition’s lack of influence over opposition lawmakers.

He submitted that if the coalition leaders had any real influence, the APC government would not have secured the required votes for the law’s passage.

“What happened at the National Assembly on March 20, 2025, regarding the ‘State of Emergency’ in Rivers State has exposed the so-called coalition. it is clear they have no control over opposition lawmakers in the National Assembly,” he said.

It’s Not Too Late

Shekarau recalled how a similar opposition coalition for the 2019 elections failed to achieve its aim.

He called on opposition leaders to restrategize ahead of the 2027 elections if it plans to unseat the APC and stop the waves of defection.

“The 2019 ‘coalition’ was formally launched almost a year before the elections at the Yar’Adua Center, yet none of the then-elected PDP leaders was in attendance. No amount of noise-making or informal alliances by individual politicians in the name of opposition will have any impact in elections unless the full leadership structure of opposition parties at all levels is involved.

“The simplistic claim that the APC is poaching and destabilizing opposition parties is, to me, naïve. Why are the so-called ‘big names’ in the opposition unable to resist defection? Why don’t they unite to properly fund and build their parties while mobilizing grassroots support?

“It is still not too late. I believe that with the right vision, mission, and focus, combined with a genuine sense of purpose, the opposition can change its narrative in 2025 and position itself for success in the 2027 elections,” he added.