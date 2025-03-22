‘We Came The Same Day; We Are Going To Leave The Same Day’ – Anyanwu Tells PDP NWC, Appreciates Wike

The National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nyesom Wike, has urged his colleagues in the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to let go of the past and let them work together.

He said despite all that happened, he has come to realize that it is normal for human beings to make mistakes, and it is more important for them to continue working together as a family.

Anyanwu also told his colleagues in the PDP NWC that he can’t be pushed out as they came into the position the same day and would leave the same day.

Naija News reports Anyanwu made the submission after resuming at the party’s national secretariat following the Supreme Court ruling on Friday, which reinstated him as the PDP National Secretary.

He also singled out the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and some Governors for supporting him in returning as the PDP National Secretary.

“First, let me thank almighty God. I use this opportunity to ask those who are faithful to God to remain faithful because there is nothing God cannot do. I want to thank my leaders across the country, PDP faithful, who stood by the truth,” Anyanwu said after resuming at the party’s national secretariat.

“I also thank those who have put me in the situation I was. Without their challenges, I won’t come out the way I have come out. I still thank them. In everything, we are one family. We are a PDP family. This victory is victory for all PDP faithful. It is not a victory for me.

“I want to thank, in a very special way, my friend and my leader, the honourable minister for FCT, who also believed and supported me and gave me encouragement. Some of our governors too who believed in me and believed in the truth, who stood by me in all circumstances.

“I want to assure my colleagues in the NWC that we are one family. We are one family; we came here as a family, and we will leave as a family. We came the same day; we are going to leave the same day.

“I want to assure them that despite what has happened, we are humans. We can always err, but what matters is if you are honest and sincere about your repentance,” he said.

PDP Must Be Ready For 2027

Anyanwu called on all leaders and stakeholders of the PDP to work together and ensure victory for the party in the 2027 election.

“Our aim is to win election in 2027. I want to plead with all those who are causing confusion in our party to please desist. This is the only party we have.

“We cannot destroy our home. We can’t destroy our bed, if we destroy our bed, we will sleep on the bed. Nigerians love PDP, so we are going to work hard, we are going to brainstorm to see how the party will come back again,” he said.