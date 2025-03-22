‘Tinubu Played Wike’s Script Whose Aim Was To Impeach Fubara’ – Bayelsa, Delta Monarchs

Two prominent traditional rulers from Bayelsa and Delta States have accused President Bola Tinubu of executing the agenda of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, in his declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

The monarchs, HRM King Dodo II of the Bilabiri Kingdom and HRH King-jerry Prebor (Snr.), the Amananaowei of the Meinbutus Federated Communities, expressed their concerns following the presidential action that suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and other state officials.

HRH Prebor, who spoke to Saturday Vanguard on the phone, said: “Tinubu’s actions are biased because throughout his broadcast, he never saw anything wrong with the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, who is behind everything happening in Rivers State.

“What the president did is clear, he played the script of Wike whose aim was to impeach Governor Fubara, so the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State is the alternative to the impeachment by Wike. The script read by President Tinubu is the same script written for the Supreme Court to execute Rivers State, which gave the Rivers State House of Assembly the impunity to attempt impeachment of the constitutionally elected governor.

“If the President had sanctioned the minister before taking the kind of action he took, it would have been a different thing, but I am glad that of a truth, the governor is the people’s choice. He is humble and developmental.”

On his part, King Dodo II said, “Rivers State is under oppression and siege. The removal of the governor of the state is not democratic. It shows that the federal government led by Tinubu is dancing to the tune of the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike. Why not sack the minister himself who is the one orchestrating all the ugly happenings in Rivers State? The president should sack Wike, in order to manage the Rivers crisis and prevent it from escalating to other parts of the Niger Delta.”