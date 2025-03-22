Sowore Reveals Three Most Dangerous Nigerian Politicians

Former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 general elections, Omoyele Sowore, has condemned the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

Speaking during an interview on News Central TV, Sowore described Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike, and President Bola Tinubu as “the three most dangerous persons in Nigeria.”

He criticized the declaration of emergency, calling it an attempt to sacrifice the entire state structure.

“The declaration of emergency was purely an attempt to sacrifice an entire state structure — not the first, but one of the first that is more brazen. In this case, they want Wike to control one of Nigeria’s richest states, Rivers,” Sowore said.

Sowore further explained the situation, stating that everything had been leading to this moment since Siminalayi Fubara was appointed as governor.

“So everything has been pointing to that process ever since Fubara was appointed—or selected, whichever way you want to put it,” he added.

According to SaharaReporters, he alleged that Wike had to involve President Tinubu in order to take control of the state from Fubara.

“It got to a point where Wike had to reach Tinubu, who is his principal in this case, to move in and take the state from Fubara so they can have it for themselves. That’s what they executed,” Sowore remarked.

Sowore also pointed out the roles of the three individuals—Wike, Akpabio, and Tinubu—in this political maneuvering.

“There are three individuals we must watch out for: the FCT Minister, that is Nyesom Wike; the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio; and Nigeria’s president himself, Bola Tinubu. These are guys that are very dangerous. They are dangerous because they have lived a life of crime and impunity — whichever way you want to call it — and got away with it,” Sowore said.

He claimed that these figures had risen to power through criminality without facing repercussions.

“The reason why these guys are different from every dangerous person you have ever met in your life is that they have risen through the ranks of crime and impunity and gotten to the top without consequences. That’s what you are seeing them doing now,” he added.

Sowore also predicted that the Nigerian National Assembly would support the state of emergency.

“This morning, I was invited to a media interview by Channels TV, and I did predict that the Nigerian National Assembly would not do anything — they would endorse Bola Tinubu’s state of emergency. They are all in on this, and that’s why Nigerians must understand that there is no way out. They gang up against us; we must gang up against them too,” Sowore concluded.