Soludo Hails Anambra Judiciary, Describe Them As Most Hardworking In Nigeria

The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, has commended the judiciary in the state, describing them as the most hardworking in the country.

Speaking at the weekend, during a ceremony to mark the 88th birthday of former Chief Judge of Anambra State, Retired Justice Godwin Ononiba, and the public presentation of his book, ‘Wisdom On The Bench: The Enduring Legacies of Godwin Ude Ononiba,’ the governor disclosed that Anambra has the highest number of cases per judge in the country.

Applauding the judiciary, he urged them to continue their good works and maintain justice in the country.

He said: “We are here to celebrate Justice Ononiba and what he stands for. When I see people of his ilk, I remember the institution they are leaving behind for us.

“He is a hardworking man, and I want to say that Anambra has the most hardworking judges in the country. In Anambra, we have the highest number of cases per judge in the country, and this is only after Lagos.

“We are calling on the judiciary to continue to help us to maintain justice in the country. We will continue to celebrate Ononiba and people in their level.”

Earlier, a former Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Ilochi Okafor (SAN), who reviewed the book, also expressed happiness about the crop of young judges springing up in Anambra State, describing them as enterprising and enthusiastic at delivering results on the bench.