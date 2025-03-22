Rivers Sole Administrator, Ibas Inspects Rivers Assembly Complex, Gives Directives

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas (retd.), has urged the contractor handling the reconstruction of the State House of Assembly Complex to accelerate the pace of work and meet the agreed-upon timelines.

Ibas emphasized that part of his mandate is to restore full and effective legislative activities in the state.

He made the statement during an inspection of the ongoing construction at the Assembly Complex located along Moscow Road in Port Harcourt Local Government Area.

Monier Construction Company Limited is handling the project, and it involves the construction of a two-storey building with 34 en-suite offices, an elevator, a gallery, meeting rooms, and a conference hall.

Accompanied by the Head of Rivers State Civil Service, George Nwaeke, Ibas was guided through the site by Omaka Oko, the General Manager of Monier Construction Company.

In his address, Ibas highlighted that upon assuming office, he observed a gap in the state’s governance structure, particularly in the legislative sector. He underscored the importance of providing a conducive environment for legislative activities.

“I had been at the Executive arm of the State governance structure, and one of the pillars that is missing for now is the legislature. For them to function effectively, they need a place to work from,” Ibas explained.

He further added, “Perhaps, I am yet to be sure that work is going on as expected so that by the end of the six months, this place will be ready for those who need to use it. The contractor has a schedule and timelines that they must adhere to, and the state has provided the necessary funds for the project.”

Ibas expressed confidence that the contractor would fulfil its commitment and meet the established deadlines, stating that the responsibility to deliver the project as agreed now rests with the contractor.

“The onus is on them to make sure that they keep to the terms,” he reiterated.

The Sole Administrator also reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining law and order in the state, a key part of his role in ensuring that Rivers State returns to its proper state of governance.

“I was appointed to maintain law and order, which will enable the state to go back to what it is supposed to be,” Ibas concluded.

The project’s successful completion will play a pivotal role in restoring legislative functions in the state and ensuring that the governance process operates smoothly within the six-month period set by the administration.