Rivers Emergency Rule: Legal Battles Intensify As APC, Opposition Lock Horns

The controversy surrounding President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State continues to deepen, with legal and political battles escalating.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has vowed to challenge the Federal Government’s decision in court, setting the stage for a fierce legal confrontation.

Naija News reports that President Tinubu’s announcement, which led to the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and members of the state House of Assembly for six months, has sparked a wave of mixed reactions.

The President further appointed retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas as the Sole Administrator of the state, a move that has been met with stiff resistance from the opposition.

PDP Governors Condemn Emergency Rule, Head to Court

The PDP Governors’ Forum has strongly opposed Tinubu’s decision, calling it unconstitutional and directly threatening Nigeria’s democratic values.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State reiterated the party’s resolve to seek legal redress.

In his bi-weekly newsletter, ‘The Business of Governance (Issue 110)’, Makinde described the action as a suspension of democracy that must be condemned by all well-meaning Nigerians.

“I am glad that our great party, the PDP, is demonstrating the needed strength and leadership. The PDP Governors’ Forum rose from an emergency meeting where we unanimously decided to challenge the actions of President Tinubu in a court of competent jurisdiction. We cannot fold our hands and watch the democracy we built for almost three decades be trampled upon.

“I stand today to say that the declaration of the state of emergency in Rivers State and the suspension of the executive and legislative arms of government by the presidency is an illegality that right-thinking members of society must oppose.

“Our democratic tenets must never be trifled with, no matter our personal feelings and loyalties. This is the time to take a stand for fairness, equity, and justice,” Makinde asserted.

He further called on Nigerians to be vocal against any actions that threaten national stability and democratic integrity.

Legal Showdown Looms as PDP Youth Wing Joins Fight

Echoing Makinde’s stance, the PDP Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, reaffirmed the party’s commitment to challenging the declaration in court.

Speaking with Saturday PUNCH, Osadolor criticized President Tinubu’s decision, arguing that it lacked constitutional backing.

“The President lacks the locus to suspend two elected arms of government; the legislature and executive in the state. There is no place in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that gives such powers.

“Has the President forgotten that the office is guided by law? Although he has the right to declare a state of emergency, there is nowhere it is stated that he can suspend officials. President Goodluck Jonathan declared a state of emergency in the past, and the governors still held the forte in their states,” Osadolor stated.

Niger Delta Group Condemns Emergency Rule

Supporting the PDP governors, the Niger Delta Youth Council (NDYC) has accused Tinubu of political bias against the Niger Delta.

NDYC President, Bene Mamamu, issued a statement on Friday, denouncing the emergency rule as an act of discrimination.

Ijaw Group Demands Reversal of Emergency Rule

Similarly, the Ijaw People’s Association (IPA) condemned the declaration, describing it as a “desecration of democracy” and an act of desperation.

IPA President, Patrick Ebikebuno, speaking in Port Harcourt, urged Tinubu to prove his commitment to democratic principles by reversing the decision.

“The declaration is disturbing for the Ijaw nation, including people of the ethnic group in Ondo, Delta, Akwa Ibom, and Bayelsa states. We are gentle in character and very accommodating,” Ebikebuno stated.

South-South Governors Divided Over Tinubu’s Move

The South-South Governors’ Forum, led by Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri, called for an immediate reversal of the state of emergency, arguing that the crisis in Rivers should be resolved constitutionally rather than through executive action.

However, cracks emerged as Cross River and Edo State distanced themselves from the forum’s position. Acting Governor of Cross River, Dr. Peter Odey, declared full support for Tinubu’s decision, stating that the state was not consulted before the forum took a stance.

Similarly, Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo’s office, through a statement by Chief Press Secretary Fred Itua, insisted that the President’s decision was made with a full understanding of the issues at stake.

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma also backed Tinubu, arguing that the move was necessary for national security.

Bode George Slams Tinubu’s Move, Calls It ‘Democratic Armageddon’

Former PDP Deputy National Vice Chairman, Bode George, strongly criticized the emergency rule, calling it an unconstitutional maneuver aimed at political dominance.

“Even if you want to declare a state of emergency, there are conditions. To me, this is a revisit of a democratic Armageddon in Nigeria, and we have to be extremely careful,” George said in an interview with Arise TV.

Kwankwaso Faults National Assembly’s Approval

NNPP’s 2023 presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, also opposed the declaration, warning against repeating past political mistakes.

Sharing his position on Facebook, the former Kano State Governor criticized the National Assembly’s endorsement of Tinubu’s decision.

Ijaw Youth Council Takes FG to ECOWAS Court

Meanwhile, the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has taken legal action against the Federal Government at the ECOWAS Court in Abuja, challenging the declaration of emergency rule.

The suit, filed on March 20, 2025, lists several IYC members as applicants, demanding the nullification of all decisions made by the Sole Administrator. They are also seeking $10 million in damages for what they describe as violations of their rights.

APC, Opposition Lawmakers in Heated Clash

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed opposition criticisms, insisting that Tinubu’s actions were in the best interest of Rivers residents.

However, opposition lawmakers, including Senator Seriake Dickson and Senator Ireti Kingibe, condemned how the National Assembly approved the emergency rule through a voice vote.

In a strongly worded statement, Dickson challenged the legality of suspending elected officials without due constitutional process.

“As I have stated repeatedly, I raised my objections during the closed session on how the declaration fell short of constitutional prescription, based on my views as a democrat sworn to uphold the Nigerian Constitution,” Dickson asserted.

He praised Senator Aminu Tambuwal for questioning the legal foundation of the move and accused the Senate President of attempting to stifle dissenting voices.

Reacting, APC National Secretary Senator Ajibola Basiru dismissed the opposition’s concerns as political theatrics, insisting that the President had made the right call.

APC South-East National Vice Chairman, Dr. Ijeoma Arodiogbu, echoed similar sentiments, accusing opposition lawmakers of merely playing to the gallery.

Sole Administrator Takes Charge, Releases Withheld Funds

Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas, now serving as the Sole Administrator, assured Rivers State local government officials of his commitment to governance.

He confirmed the release of withheld state allocations, promising prompt salary payments.

“Let me assure you that the withheld allocations have now been released, and I hereby issue a directive that all the necessary steps be taken to ensure that the salaries are paid without any further delay,” Ibas stated.

He also met with traditional rulers, cautioning against fostering cultism and other vices in their communities.