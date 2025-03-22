Rivers Emergency Rule: Keep Your Opinion To Yourself – Tinubu’s Minister Tackles Kwankwaso

The Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, has criticized Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s condemnation of the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, calling it unpatriotic and sentimental.

Naija News reports that Ata advised the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to keep his opinion to himself, asserting that President Bola Tinubu made the right decision in addressing the political crisis in Rivers State.

He rebuked Kwankwaso, stating that the President’s move was made in the best interest of national stability and security.

Ata emphasized that the proclamation was necessary to maintain law and order in Rivers State, which has been plagued by prolonged political instability.

He also commended both chambers of the National Assembly for their swift and responsible approval of the President’s proclamation.

Speaking through his Media Aide, Seyi Olorunsola, Ata stated that the current legislature is composed of capable and astute minds who are adept at conducting timely reviews of security briefs to prevent the escalation of crises, unlike Kwankwaso, who remained inactive throughout his four years in the Senate.

He praised lawmakers from Kano and other northern regions for prioritizing the security and welfare of Rivers State citizens above partisan interests.

Ata stated, “I praise President Bola Tinubu for being decisive and demonstrating that he is attuned to the concerns of Nigerians. The President is firmly in charge of his government and is proactively addressing national issues.”

Ata went further to describe the former Kano State Governor as having “a flawed understanding of law and governance.”

He accused Kwankwaso of fostering a culture of political intimidation during his tenure as Governor of Kano State, particularly in his dealings with lawmakers.

Ata also recalled that Kwankwaso had consistently disregarded legislative independence and the Rule of Law.

The Minister advised Kwankwaso to focus on resolving the ongoing crisis within the Kano Emirate Council, which he argued Kwankwaso had exacerbated through his political protégé, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Ata criticized Kwankwaso’s partisan interference in the Emirship dispute and condemned the Kano State government’s persistent disregard for court orders.