Rivers Emergency Rule: ‘Fubara Is Alive And Well’

The controversy surrounding the whereabouts of suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, was resolved on Friday when a close family source confirmed that he is alive and well.

The anonymous source, who spoke on the condition of confidentiality to The PUNCH, refrained from revealing the governor’s location but assured the public that he was in good health.

“I have spoken to the governor, and there is no cause for alarm,” the source added.

This confirmation comes after members of the Rivers State Elders and Leaders Council had expressed concerns about the governor’s whereabouts, stating that they had not heard from him since his suspension.

Naija News reports that the development comes after President Bola Tinubu’s decisive action on March 18, suspending Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for six months in a bid to restore governance and order to the state.

The state of emergency follows months of escalating political unrest in Rivers State, sparked by a bitter feud between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

The ongoing crisis has led to violent clashes, legislative gridlock, and legal disputes that have effectively paralyzed the state’s administration. The political instability prompted President Tinubu to intervene with the suspension of key state officials.