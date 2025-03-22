Rita Dominic, Desmond Elliot, Uche Jumbo, Other Top Nollywood Stars Storm Uyo As Ini Edo Buries Father

A-list Nollywood stars turned up for their colleague, Ini Edo, as she laid her father to rest.

Naija News recalls that the thespian announced her father’s demise in a post via her Instagram page on Monday, 24, February 2025.

Ini Edo described the deceased as her greatest cheerleader, and he will forever remain in her heart.

According to Ini, announcing her father’s death was hard for her, but heaven has gained an angel.

The movie star and her family gave their late father a befitting burial on Friday, March 21, 2025, in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

Ini’s colleagues, including Uche Jombo, Rita Dominic, Desmond Elliot, Mary Remmy Njoku, Nancy Isime, Ik Ogbonna, Lilian Afegbai, Ruth Kadiri, and many others were there to commiserate with her.

See the photos below.

In related news, Ini Edo recently shared the travails she encountered before she successfully had her child through surrogacy.

Ini Edo, who has a 3-year-old daughter named Light, disclosed that she had issues carrying pregnancy to term and had to opt for surrogacy.

The actress revealed that she had gone through IVF procedures to get pregnant and suffered six miscarriages before opting for surrogacy.

She opened up on her unique journey to motherhood after being questioned about her child’s paternity on the reality show Young Famous & African.

Her co-star, Luis asked Ini if she had a child, and she said she has a baby girl.