Natasha: A Senate Conundrum, The Thin Line Between Humour And Harassment

The nation was in utter shock when the Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment.

Two groups emerged, those who believed Akpoti-Uduaghan claims and others who insisted that until the embattled Senator provided substantial proof to back her allegations it was simply a ploy to assassinate the character of Akpabio.

The lack of notable solidarity following Akpoti-Uduaghan claims sheds a harsh light on the challenges women still face in Africa’s most populous country.

Tensions between Akpabio and Akpoti-Uduaghan became palpable when the senate president, during plenary, reprimanded his colleague, stating that the Senate “is not a nightclub where anybody can talk anyhow.”

Following this incident, a viral video had shown Akpoti-Uduaghan accusing Akpabio of changing her seat without informing her.

Things went uphill from there, with Uduaghan granting an interview on Arise TV in late February in which she accused Akpabio of sexual harassment.

She alleged that in one incident Akpabio had told her that a motion she was trying to advance could be put to the senate if she “took care” of him. In another, she said that on a tour of his house he had told her – while holding her hand “I’m going to create time for us to come spend quality moments here. You will enjoy it.”

However, the senate president strongly denied the allegations, insisting that he has never sexually harassed a woman.

Within days of Natasha’s comments, she was suspended for six months, a move that was allegedly justified by an earlier argument that erupted in the Senate chambers.

“Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended for gross misconduct and unruly behaviour and not as a result of the allegation of sexual harassment or assault,” a letter from the Senate’s majority leader said.

The Senate President’s wife Unoma Akpabio dismissed the allegations as defamatory, insisting that her husband is a disciplined and well-respected man whose jovial nature is often misinterpreted.

Also former Senate Minority Leader, Abiodun Olujimi, while speaking on the controversy in an Arise Television interview on Saturday, said, “I took over from Godswill Akpabio as Minority Leader, so I know him and his wife quite well. He (Akpabio) jokes a lot. He’s fond of making little fun out of everything.”

Current female senators dismissed Natasha’s claims on national TV, while one former senator said Akpoti-Uduaghan’s claims were “a sign of weakness” and that sexual harassment happened only in schools.

One thing has been established from these submissions, and that is the fact that the Senate President is a man who jokes a lot.

However, a critical consideration arises when the recipient of the joke does not appreciate the humour, raising important questions about respecting boundaries and avoiding unintended harm.

What happens when that person feels uncomfortable or insulted? Would it not be better to bridle your tongue when you are with those who might find your jokes too expensive?

Women hold just 17 seats in the House of Representatives, out of 360. The Senate is now down to three women out of 109 seats after Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension.

Sexually charged jokes have long been a pervasive issue, perpetuated by a culture that tolerates them.

Jokes that demean or insult women’s bodies are a harmful form of sexual harassment aimed at eroding their self-worth and confidence.

These jokes often serve as a vehicle for individuals to express sexist beliefs while avoiding accountability by dismissing those who take offence as “overly sensitive.”

The proliferation of such jokes creates a toxic culture where boundaries are repeatedly tested, potentially escalating to physical harassment. By normalizing these jokes, we enable a culture that undermines women’s autonomy and dignity.

When a person of power tells one of these jokes, it puts the person on the receiving end in a difficult position, speaks out against the harasser and potentially face negative consequences, or stay silent and allow the behaviour to continue? We know that either decision exacerbates what is already tremendously difficult to handle.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Naija News, former lawmaker Babafemi Ojudu strongly condemned any form of sexual harassment in the National Assembly and expressed the need for a thorough investigation.

What are your thoughts on the sexual harassment allegation made by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against Godswill Akpabio?

“Sexual harassment is a serious allegation, especially in a highly respected institution like the Senate. Such a claim should never be dismissed or politicized. It must be taken seriously and subjected to a thorough, impartial investigation—both judicial and administrative. In such an investigation, neither the accuser nor the accused should have any influence over the process, ensuring fairness and credibility.”

What is the process for investigating allegations of sexual harassment within the Senate, and how will this case be handled?

“The Senate Ethics Committee typically handles issues of misconduct. However, if there are concerns about its impartiality, a motion expressing a lack of confidence in the committee can be raised. This could lead to the formation of an ad hoc committee, which would be constituted by the Senate in a general sitting. In this case, because the Senate President is the accused, the Deputy Senate President would preside over the proceedings.”

“Additionally, the ad hoc committee could seek the assistance of law enforcement agencies like the DSS and the police to ensure a proper and independent investigation.”

What measures are in place to protect whistleblowers and ensure they are not retaliated against?

“Unfortunately, in this case, there appear to be no clear institutional protections for whistleblowers within the Senate. However, a transparent and fair investigative process can serve as a safeguard, ensuring that the accuser is not victimized for speaking up.

“To prevent retaliation, there is a need for stronger whistleblower protection laws that apply to all public institutions, including the Senate.”

How can the Senate and other institutions work to prevent sexual harassment and create a safer, more respectful environment for all members?

“The key is consistent enforcement of accountability. Each time an allegation of sexual harassment arises, it must be handled with the seriousness, fairness, and transparency it deserves. If perpetrators know they will be properly investigated and held accountable, it will deter future misconduct.

“Beyond enforcement, proactive policies—such as mandatory sexual harassment training, an independent complaints mechanism, and clear penalties—must be institutionalized to create a safe and respectful environment.”

What role do power dynamics play in cases of sexual harassment, particularly in institutions like the Senate?

“In a highly political environment like the Senate, power dynamics are unavoidable. Those in authority often wield significant influence over both the process and the outcome of allegations against them. This makes it difficult for victims to come forward and for justice to be served.

“However, a system of fairness and due process can mitigate these power imbalances. When investigations are independent, transparent, and free from political interference, justice becomes more attainable, regardless of who is accused.”