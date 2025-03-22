Molade Adeniyi Exposes The Education Gap Holding Nigeria Back

It is said that whatever goes into a mind comes out in a life.

In an eye-opening conversation with Isaac Oladipupo on the Success Stories Africa, Molade Adeniyi CEO of Teach For Nigeria reveals the harsh realities of Nigeria’s education system, and what it will take to fix it.

She has seen it firsthand. Bright, promising children being held back, not by their potential, but by a system that isn’t working. Overcrowded classrooms, outdated teaching methods, underpaid teachers, and a widening gap between privileged and struggling students.

“Education is supposed to be the great equalizer,” she says. “But in Nigeria, it often feels like a privilege.” But this isn’t just another conversation about problems. It’s about solutions, real, practical steps that can transform the future of education in Nigeria.

Millions of children are out of school and Nigeria has the highest number of out-of-school children in the world. Many who are in school aren’t learning and over 70% of 10-year-olds in Nigeria cannot read or solve basic math problems. Teachers are undervalued and underpaid, and as a result, many are unmotivated, leaving students without quality instruction.

Yet, despite these challenges, there is hope. Teach for Nigeria, an organisation Adeniyi leads, is tackling these issues head-on, by placing some of the country’s brightest minds in public schools to inspire, educate, and build future leaders.

This is more than just an interview, it’s a wake-up call. If we want to see a better Nigeria, we have to start with education. The question is, are we ready to make that change?

Watch the full interview here.