‘Lagos Stinks!’ – Opposition Parties Knock APC Over Poor Sanitation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party have both criticized the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Lagos State Government over reports of unpleasant odours in various parts of the state.

The criticism follows numerous complaints from Lagos residents, who took to social media platforms, particularly X.com, to voice concerns about the foul smell affecting parts of the city. In recent days, discussions about the hygienic conditions in some areas of Lagos have dominated social media conversations.

A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member based in Lagos, Ushie Uguamaye, sparked the conversation when she described Lagos as a “smelling state” on her X handle.

Although she later apologized, clarifying that her intention was not to insult residents but to share her honest observation as a visitor, her post gained significant attention. Many Lagos residents shared their own experiences, with some voicing frustration about the city’s condition.

One user, Rinu Oduala, posted, “I am a Lagosian. Born and bred in Lagos. My family are generational Lagosians. I come from a royal family in Lagos. Yes, Lagos stinks! Do something about it!”

Another user, Sheni Coker, added, “The air you people breathe in Lagos is not fresh air. Go to Capetown or even Kigali and breathe fresh air. Lagos stinks like mad. Overhyped piece of filth. Stop defending nonsense.”

Iyebiye, another X user, noted, “2 truths can exist. Lagos life can be sweet if you have the funds. Lagos is also a very stinking place.”

Locations like Iyana Iba, Igando Oko Filling, Ojota, and the Ajah under bridge were specifically mentioned as being particularly affected by the unpleasant odour.

Speaking to Saturday PUNCH, Lagos PDP Deputy Chairman Tai Benedict called on the state government to take immediate action.

He said, “The APC government should please help us out of the smelly atmosphere. We beg them to think twice so they don’t put lives in danger. Health is wealth. This issue affects health, and there is a need for them to do something about it. We have spoken to them several times, but they do not listen.”

In a statement via X.com, the 2023 Lagos State Governorship Candidate of the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, criticized the state’s waste management practices and the creation of landfills in central areas of the city.

He suggested, “When citizens tell you the city stinks, introduce organic biofilters and microorganisms in biofilters which can convert organic waste into CO, and incorporate covering waste with soil and specialised membranes to minimize exposure to air. Incorporate composting and landfill gas capture into the waste value chain.”

Rhodes-Vivour also advocated for improvements to the state’s water treatment infrastructure, including building a state-of-the-art water treatment center, and suggested enhancing air quality through increased tree planting.

“Create a holistic plan to preserve trees and plant more trees, as opposed to felling trees, which reduce air quality, increase the amount of dust in the air, and create a concrete jungle,” he added.

In response, Lagos APC Spokesperson Seye Oladejo dismissed the opposition’s concerns as politically motivated.

He stated, “These are parties that do not know how to be in the opposition. They are always looking for excuses. I think they should get very serious, organise their party properly, and let the electorate have confidence in them. If they cannot run their party, how can they be trusted with the mandate of the people?”

However, Oladejo acknowledged that it would be fair for the APC government to address the concerns raised by the residents.